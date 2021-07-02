District 7 House / H.a Architects

+ 33

Text description provided by the architects. The house has an area of 7mx20m, just right enough to arrange the rooms according to the needs of the owner. It is located on the southeast of the city with the river view. The investor took the time to research and appreciated the architect’s advice. Even though, the house is located in a developing area all the elements such as construction height and construction setback had to comply with the general regulations.

On the other hand, the investor believes and takes great care in feng shui, which the architects had to process within the living space according to the Feng Shui's determination such as bedroom, rest room, wardrobe and so on. With the structure of a basement, a ground floor, two upper floors, and a rooftop, and features including a garage, living room, kitchen, and four bedrooms, the functional spaces are arranged around a large skylight.

The front and back functional spaces are connected by series of wooden stairways and corridors. Due to being located in the southeast direction, the house manages to avoid harmful sunlight and catches the wind current, therefore, bedrooms, kitchen, and living room all have fenestration exposed to the river view in front of the house.

With the texture of grindstone floor, concrete ceiling, walnut wood,...the resident is put together nicely forming a warm and affectionate environment yet very luxurious.