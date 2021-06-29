We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
EFFEKT Architects Explore the Relationship between Future Communities and Natural Ecosystems at the 2021 Venice Biennale

EFFEKT Architects Explore the Relationship between Future Communities and Natural Ecosystems at the 2021 Venice Biennale

EFFEKT Architects have been invited to exhibit their work at the 17th International Architecture Exhibition - La Biennale di Venezia. Titled "Ego to Eco", the installation focuses on the future of communities and ecosystems, and presents a series of 7 miniature projects created by the architecture firm, nestled within a fictional landscape. Exhibited at the Corderie dell'Arsenale, the exhibition will be on display from May 22nd until November 21st, 2021.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj

Ego to Eco is a physical representation of a natural ecosystem with 7 research and design projects created by the architecture firm during the past few years. The architectural prototypes displayed by EFFEKT embody the firm's values and explore new, resource-efficient ways of living, building, producing, and consuming. The installation provides answers to questions such as "how we can design future communities rooted in the principles of nature", by bridging the gap between cities and natural ecosystems, and revitalizing the latter for the sake of both humans and other living beings.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj

The installation is built to create a display with a positive impact, a design and thinking approach applied by EFFEKT in all their projects in recent years of practice. According to the fir, considering social, environmental, and economic aspects of any project can "help address some of the greatest challenges we face as a result of our human existence".

The selected projects respond to urgent questions such as: how can buildings work like ecosystems? Can real estate development enable ecological restoration? Can architecture help people reconnect with nature? Can marine food production help revitalize our waterfronts? How can we provide accommodation that leaves no trace? How can we live more sustainable, connected and healthy? And can a closer relationship to nature improve learning?

© Rasmus Hjortshøj
© Rasmus Hjortshøj

A miniature forest of 1200 tree seedlings is planted in the heart of the installation as a part of the Nature Village project, an urban forestation project in Denmark, absorbing more than 1000 tons of CO2 over 50 years. The forest will grow throughout the course of the exhibition with the aid of a hydroponic growing system controlled remotely from Copenhagen. Through an ebb-and-flow Growtable, the circulating irrigation technology pumps water and nutrients to the roots. All excess water is drained and collected in a tank underneath the Growtable. Pressure, humidity, and temperature sensors are all connected to a controller box that enables real-time monitoring, providing the plants optimal growing conditions.

© Rasmus Hjortshøj

We invite you to check out ArchDaily's comprehensive coverage of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2021, and watch our official playlist on Youtube featuring exclusive interviews with architects and curators of the Biennale.

