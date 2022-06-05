We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
3/3 House / Momento

3/3 House / Momento

© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte© Gonzalo Viramonte+ 21

  • Curated by Agustina Coulleri
Houses
San Nicolás, Argentina
  • Architects: Momento
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Gonzalo Viramonte
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Dorsal Design, Drevo amoblamientos, Merlino, Open Tech, Peirano, Roca
  • Architects In Charge : Gabriel Colombo, Federico Biderbost, Gastón Biderbost
  • Engineering : Raúl Cabanillas
  • Collaborating Architect : Araceli Figueroa
  • Interior Design : Josefina Jure
  • City : San Nicolás
  • Country : Argentina
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

Text description provided by the architects. Casa 3/3 is the third in a series of three houses located on the same block in Villa San Nicolás, a quiet municipality on the outskirts of the City of Córdoba, Argentina.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

It is located in a rectangular 10x30 lot with a slight slope that rises towards the bottom. Against one of its party walls, there is a very consolidated mass of medium trees. Our intention was to preserve them and make them part of the architecture, complementing the spaces.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Low Plan
Low Plan
High Plan
High Plan
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The house is a single rectangular volume thrown against the dividing wall where the trees are not. This volume is divided in the middle separating two blocks at different heights and communicated by a concrete ramp. The front block is that of the bedrooms and is detached from the floor to give privacy to the rooms and generate a space for the garage underneath. The bottom block is the one in common use and is at the same level and closely related to the nature of the lot.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
Section
Section

The separation into 2 blocks is determined by a large crown of a tree that interrupts and divides the lot. By splitting the house and communicating it with a circulation, we narrow the volume right in the space where the tree appears, respecting its crown and generating a patio with unique spatial characteristics given by its environment.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

The real estate project determined that the square meters to be built were limited, the challenge was to generate spaces with excellent characteristics and features that provide a good quality of life. This is where the search was focused, on taking advantage of the existing vegetation to give life and quality to the architecture.

© Gonzalo Viramonte
© Gonzalo Viramonte

