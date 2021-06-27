We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
MARE Eyedesign / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office

MARE Eyedesign / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office

© Akari Kuramoto© Akari Kuramoto© Akari Kuramoto© Akari Kuramoto+ 12

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Services, Wellness Interiors
Kyoto, Japan
  • Architects:yasuhiro sawa design office.
  • Real Estate:51Action
  • Custom Furniture:KOUEI
  • City:Kyoto
  • Country:Japan
© Akari Kuramoto
Text description provided by the architects. This project is for an eyelash salon called MARE eye design. It is located on the second floor of a building facing a park in the center of Kyoto City. A park is a place of relaxation for many people, and beautiful cherry blossoms bloom every year.

© Akari Kuramoto
Plan
© Akari Kuramoto
The building has a large window that overlooks the park. We wanted to create a relaxing space where people can feel the atmosphere of the park. We tried to incorporate the flexibility of the park into the store.

© Akari Kuramoto
The required functions include a reception area, four treatment rooms, a make-up room for after-surgery use, and other facilities (toilets and offices). These functions were arranged freely in the planned building while ensuring visibility to the park, and another space was created to connect these functions in a single stroke.

© Akari Kuramoto
This space is composed of curved lines and is divided by curtains. When the curtain is closed, the space has privacy, and when it is open, it has publicity. The draping of the curtains creates a gradation between open and closed. By freely changing the size of the space, we can achieve a sense of unity with the park, and the interior becomes more public.

It has become a fun and exciting salon!

© Akari Kuramoto
Project gallery

Project location

Address:Kyoto, Japan

About this office
Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureServicesInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsWellness InteriorsJapan
Cite: "MARE Eyedesign / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office" 27 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963988/mare-eyedesign-yasuhiro-sawa-design-office> ISSN 0719-8884

