MARE Eyedesign / Yasuhiro Sawa Design Office

+ 12

Architects: yasuhiro sawa design office.

Real Estate: 51Action

Custom Furniture: KOUEI

City: Kyoto

Country: Japan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This project is for an eyelash salon called MARE eye design. It is located on the second floor of a building facing a park in the center of Kyoto City. A park is a place of relaxation for many people, and beautiful cherry blossoms bloom every year.

The building has a large window that overlooks the park. We wanted to create a relaxing space where people can feel the atmosphere of the park. We tried to incorporate the flexibility of the park into the store.

The required functions include a reception area, four treatment rooms, a make-up room for after-surgery use, and other facilities (toilets and offices). These functions were arranged freely in the planned building while ensuring visibility to the park, and another space was created to connect these functions in a single stroke.

This space is composed of curved lines and is divided by curtains. When the curtain is closed, the space has privacy, and when it is open, it has publicity. The draping of the curtains creates a gradation between open and closed. By freely changing the size of the space, we can achieve a sense of unity with the park, and the interior becomes more public.

It has become a fun and exciting salon!