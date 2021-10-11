6 Inspiring Examples of Effective and Aesthetic Acoustic Solutions

Save this picture! AMOREPACIFIC HQ / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Raphael Olivier

Acoustic comfort is affected by the levels and the nature of the sound experienced in an interior space, measured in decibels. The functionality and aesthetics of working and living spaces are usually the primary focus of the designer, however, too often overlooked, are the factors contributing to the productivity of employees or the comfort of residents. Providing a comfortable acoustic environment contributes significantly to the overall mood and health of people operating within it.

Kvadrat Acoustics meets these challenges by collaborating with architects and designers to create aesthetically outstanding spaces with perfect sound control, using the inherent properties of beautiful textiles. Let's review some of its solutions applied in 5 interior design projects.

Aedas Architects Singapore / Aedas Architects

At the headquarters of Aedas architects in Singapore, Soft Cells panels by Kvadrat Acoustics were installed on walls and ceilings to enhance the acoustic comfort and aesthetic quality of the Interior and Architects’ offices. They support the design concept, which delivers a hotel-like ambiance that facilitates discreet conversations. Aedas worked closely with Kvadrat Acoustics and Multiline, the lighting supplier, to create custom integrated panels for most of the ceilings in the reception and meeting rooms. The collaboration also focused on ensuring that the hanging lights and panels could be precisely adjusted to the final ceiling level with equal spacing between the panels.

Aedas Architects Singapore / Aedas Architects. Image © Raphael Olivier

Aedas Architects Singapore / Aedas Architects. Image © Raphael Olivier

Aedas Architects Singapore / Aedas Architects. Image © Raphael Olivier

The ceiling at Under, designed by Snøhetta architects, features acoustic panels by Kvadrat Acoustics in a variety of different geometries. In the underwater dining area, which looks out at marine life, the ceiling unites concave and planar acoustic panels, creating an acoustic environment that steadily becomes increasingly crisp and still, while the colors melt from light reds to dark greens and blues. Both above and below the ocean in Lindenes, Norway, 137 Soft Cells panels upholstered in a specially developed textile: the "Under" (named after the restaurant for which it was developed).

Skin and Laser Center / Reimann Interior & Design

Located close to Munich, the 680 sqm Skin and Laser Center - which opened in 2016 - is a practice that focuses on classical and aesthetic dermatology. The texture of the skin is at the heart of the design concept by Reimann Interior & Design. For instance, the hexagonal shape of skin cells can be found in the wall design, as well as in custom-made concrete cubes used in different areas. Furthermore, the colour concept is comprised of different skin tones.

Skin and Laser Center / Reimann Interior & Design. Image © Hubert P. Klotzeck

Skin and Laser Center / Reimann Interior & Design. Image © Hubert P. Klotzeck

Novartis / Herzog De Meuron architects

Novartis is a global healthcare company. The organization’s Asklepios 8 office tower was built in collaboration between architects Herzog De Meuron and the Novartis Business Services unit. Situated in the Novartis Campus, it overlooks the Rhine river in Basel, Switzerland. The interior, which is characterized by lightness and transparency, supports creative collaboration. Reflecting this, writable walls that invite people to visualize and share ideas are used throughout, while acoustic conditions are optimized to facilitate conversations. Soft Cells panels in assorted colors are installed on walls and ceilings to optimize acoustic quality for web conferences and face-to-face meetings. They are in 100 meeting rooms, across all floors.

Novartis / Herzog De Meuron architects. Image © Lennart Søgård-Høyer

Novartis / Herzog De Meuron architects. Image © Lennart Søgård-Høyer

Novartis / Herzog De Meuron architects. Image © Lennart Søgård-Høyer

In Ohio, Foster + Partners specified a Kvadrat Acoustics solution throughout the Samson Pavilion which is designed for Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic. A new vision for a health pavilion looks to the future of integrated, interactive health education. Most of the Soft Cells panels in the building are installed in the roof trusses above the spacious Delos M. Cosgrove courtyard. Triangular and upholstered in Toto, they deliver an acoustic environment that facilitates collaboration.

Cleveland Clinic - Joined-up learning / Foster + Partners. Image © Mark Wayner

Cleveland Clinic - Joined-up learning / Foster + Partners. Image © Mark Wayner

Cleveland Clinic - Joined-up learning / Foster + Partners. Image © Mark Wayner

Soft Cells panels by Kvadrat Acoustics are designed for optimal sustainability. Consequently, they meet the criteria of major environmental building certifications – notably: DGNB, LEED, BREEAM, and HQE. Furthermore, they hold a low emission certificate, Eurofins Indoor Air Comfort, and are third-party verified EPD (Environmental Product Declaration).

AMOREPACIFIC HQ / David Chipperfield Architects

AMOREPACIFIC is the largest cosmetics company in Korea, responsible for a portfolio of 30 brands. The company’s new headquarters were designed and completed by David Chipperfield Architects, is in Seoul, South Korea. The 22-story cube-shaped building accommodates more than 3,500 AMOREPACIFIC employees. The site also incorporates a museum, a library of exhibition catalogs, an auditorium, several gardens, and a tea house.

To ensure a perfect match with the building’s design requirements, Kvadrat Acoustics' R&D unit developed special product and installation solutions, even setting up a Kvadrat Acoustics production facility was set up in Seoul. Different types of custom Soft Cells panels by Kvadrat Acoustics were installed on walls and ceilings throughout the building.

A specially-defined 50 mm panel installation depth was developed for the headquarters (Usually Soft Cells panels have an installation depth of 55 mm.). To achieve this, new modified profiles were extruded while installation parts were redesigned. L-shaped Soft Cells panels were also engineered especially for the project, meeting the need from the architects for panels that fit around corners.

AMOREPACIFIC HQ / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Raphael Olivier

AMOREPACIFIC HQ / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Raphael Olivier

AMOREPACIFIC HQ / David Chipperfield Architects. Image © Raphael Olivier

