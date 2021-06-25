We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

HARMAY Store / AIM Architecture

HARMAY Store / AIM Architecture

© Wen Studio

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Retail Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Interior Designers: AIM Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  880
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Wen Studio
  • Design Principals:Wendy Saunders, Vincent de Graaf
  • Project Architect:Leslie Chen
  • Interior Team:Baoer Wang , Kai Hu, Jo Jiao, Leslie Chen，Shawn Zhang，Simon Huang，Siyun Shen
  • Ffe Team:Baoer Wang
  • The Client:HARMAY
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

The context with the location of being underground and situation of trying to discover the new language of what is the future of Harmay. It is really inspired by this chaos-end of the world and new life forms, which is the concept for the Xidan store.

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

The design language is translated into a dark, steel, industrial world. Where chaos and unclarity reigns, the floor is also uneven to really also have an emotional experience for the customers going through the store. The chaos is also inspired by a world that will have to deal (and ultimately didn’t) with a lot of trash… so the big long table was inspired by a trash sorting plant… 

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Ventilation units and machine parts make up space and become the display areas for the products. The “order” parts are the new things (new forms of life) that have popped up between the chaos, to make life possible. 

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Makes the chaos livable again, for humans. The white big lantern-like space was inspired to be a breathing cell, the lighting in the space is programmed to breathe. It evokes breathing and creates new air, fresh air. 

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

The spaceship tunnel is a part of a spaceship that was leftover from people seeking new places to live. It leads the customers out towards the exit and cashier. The grid room in order that one needs to maintain somehow to be able to live in a chaotic world. Together they create this new world, a new store for people to experience.

© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Beijing, China

AIM Architecture
"HARMAY Store / AIM Architecture" 25 Jun 2021. ArchDaily.

© Wen Studio

HARMAY话梅·北京西单店 / AIM恺慕建筑事务所

