We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. Thailand
  5. Too Can Cafe / SOAR (space oddity architect)

Too Can Cafe / SOAR (space oddity architect)

Save this project
Too Can Cafe / SOAR (space oddity architect)
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOAR
Courtesy of SOAR

Courtesy of SOARCourtesy of SOARCourtesy of SOARCourtesy of SOAR+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop, Adaptive Reuse, Cowork Interiors
Khet Don Mueang, Thailand
  • Architects:SOAR Space Oddity Architect
  • City:Khet Don Mueang
  • Country:Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOAR
Courtesy of SOAR

Text description provided by the architects. SOAR is an architecture firm based in Bangkok. We have renovated an old building into a workplace and cafe as a project called TOO CAN CAFÉ. In late 2019, we worked on bringing the building back to life by adjusting and improving the existing structures. We expanded the inner space and removed the front of the second floor, giving the room even more space.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOAR
Courtesy of SOAR
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOAR
Courtesy of SOAR

We also replaced the roof with transparent roofing sheet, conducting natural lighting into the building and making the scene look much lighter from the outside. Additionally, we covered the floor with bricks which were local materials. To make the indoor space feel like an outdoors, we implemented plants and trees. Further decorations were installed temporarily for versatility in the future.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOAR
Courtesy of SOAR

The building structure remained the same as we’ve kept the walls bare, maintaining the historical scars of the building to emphasize the past such as some termite traces or other marks.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of SOAR
Courtesy of SOAR

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:33/11 Thanon Vibhavadi Rangsit, Khwaeng Sanambin, Khet Don Mueang, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10210, Thailand

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SOAR (space oddity architect)
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsThailand
Cite: "Too Can Cafe / SOAR (space oddity architect)" 20 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963601/too-can-cafe-soar-space-oddity-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream