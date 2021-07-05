Architecture of Mexico: Projects that Highlight the State of Aguascalientes

Aguascalientes is a small state in the heart of Mexico, located 480 km northeast of Mexico City and nestled between the states of Zacatecas and Jalisco. With just 5618 km² of territory, it is Mexico's third smallest state. It's capital and most populated city is Aguascalientes, or "hot waters" in English, is named for the numerous hot springs found throughout the area.
The small, central state of Aguascalientes has become an important mainstay in Mexico's national and international tourism industry, thanks to the Old Hacienda de Peñuelas, the Old Hacienda de Cieneguilla, the Aguascalientes Historical Complex, all of which form part of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, one of many of Mexico's UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Currently, with the rapid urbanization of Mexico's population, architects throughout the country have dedicated gotten to work designing, not only residential buildings, but recreational and cultural spaces as well, all of which form part of the new regional architecture. In this article, we highlight just a few of these projects that contribute to, not only Aguascalientes' burgeoning architectural scene, but Mexico's vast cultural traditions as well.
Centro fitness Club Campestre Aguascalientes / Bassol Arquitectos + Canocanela Arquitectura
Leona House / Colectivo Arrabal
RSV House / Arkylab
Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Co Lateral
Olivos / BAG arquitectura
GM Rancho / Canocanela Arquitectura
Ceiba House / Jorge Ramirez
Casa Landgrave / LTd Arquitectura & Interiorismo
Nissan Renault Finance Mexico / Dellekamp Arquitectos
Corporativo Chavez / PLASTIK Arquitectos
Casa W / STVX Colectivo de Diseño
Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura
Casa CONTADERO / Canocanela Arquitectura
LUCERNARIO Galería - Salón / Canocanela Arquitectura
Casa AGR / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior
Trojes House / Arkylab
TCH House / Arkylab
Colegio Nueva Era Álamo / HFS Arquitectos + MN Arquitectos
Casa B+G / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior
T02 / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior
Casa María / Arkylab
La Tomatina House / Plastik Arquitectos
C+G House / Plastik Arquitectos
Borregos Stadium / Arkylab + Mauricio Ruiz
Xafix House / Arkylab
Capilla los Fresnos / Grupo Spazio
