World
Architecture of Mexico: Projects that Highlight the State of Aguascalientes

Borregos Stadium / Arkylab + Mauricio Ruiz. Image © Oscar Hernándezceiba house / Jorge Ramirez. Image © Paulina OjedaLeona House/ Colectivo Arrabal. Image © Paulina OjedaColegio Nueva Era Álamo / HFS Arquitectos + MN Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Aguascalientes is a small state in the heart of Mexico, located 480 km northeast of Mexico City and nestled between the states of Zacatecas and Jalisco. With just 5618 km² of territory, it is Mexico's third smallest state. It's capital and most populated city is Aguascalientes, or "hot waters" in English, is named for the numerous hot springs found throughout the area.

The small, central state of Aguascalientes has become an important mainstay in Mexico's national and international tourism industry, thanks to the Old Hacienda de Peñuelas, the Old Hacienda de Cieneguilla, the Aguascalientes Historical Complex, all of which form part of the Camino Real de Tierra Adentro, one of many of Mexico's UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Currently, with the rapid urbanization of Mexico's population, architects throughout the country have dedicated gotten to work designing, not only residential buildings, but recreational and cultural spaces as well, all of which form part of the new regional architecture. In this article, we highlight just a few of these projects that contribute to, not only Aguascalientes' burgeoning architectural scene, but Mexico's vast cultural traditions as well.

Centro fitness Club Campestre Aguascalientes / Bassol Arquitectos + Canocanela Arquitectura

Centro fitness Club Campestre Aguascalientes / Bassol Arquitectos + Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Freeman Cano
Centro fitness Club Campestre Aguascalientes / Bassol Arquitectos + Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Freeman Cano

Leona House / Colectivo Arrabal

Leona House/ Colectivo Arrabal. Image © Paulina Ojeda
Leona House/ Colectivo Arrabal. Image © Paulina Ojeda

RSV House / Arkylab

RSV House / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández
RSV House / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Co Lateral

Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Co Lateral. Image © Onnis Luque
Escuela Bancaria y Comercial Aguascalientes / Ignacio Urquiza, Bernardo Quinzaños, Centro de Colaboración Arquitectónica + Rodrigo Valenzuela Jerez + Co Lateral. Image © Onnis Luque

Olivos / BAG arquitectura

Olivos / BAG arquitectura. Image © Paulina Ojeda
Olivos / BAG arquitectura. Image © Paulina Ojeda

GM Rancho / Canocanela Arquitectura

GM Rancho / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Freeman Cano
GM Rancho / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Freeman Cano

Ceiba House / Jorge Ramirez

ceiba house / Jorge Ramirez. Image © Paulina Ojeda
ceiba house / Jorge Ramirez. Image © Paulina Ojeda

Casa Landgrave / LTd Arquitectura & Interiorismo

Casa Landgrave / LTd Arquitectura & Interiorismo. Image © Paulina Ojeda
Casa Landgrave / LTd Arquitectura & Interiorismo. Image © Paulina Ojeda

Nissan Renault Finance Mexico / Dellekamp Arquitectos

Nissan Renault Finance Mexico / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto
Nissan Renault Finance Mexico / Dellekamp Arquitectos. Image © Sandra Pereznieto

Corporativo Chavez / PLASTIK Arquitectos

Corporativo Chavez / PLASTIK Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández
Corporativo Chavez / PLASTIK Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Casa W / STVX Colectivo de Diseño

W House / STVX Colectivo de Diseño. Image © Oscar Hernández
W House / STVX Colectivo de Diseño. Image © Oscar Hernández

Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura

Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura. Image © Oscar Hernández
Casa Mezquite / BAG arquitectura. Image © Oscar Hernández

Casa CONTADERO / Canocanela Arquitectura

Casa CONTADERO / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Oscar Hernández
Casa CONTADERO / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Oscar Hernández

LUCERNARIO Galería - Salón / Canocanela Arquitectura

LUCERNARIO Galería - Salón / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Oscar Hernández
LUCERNARIO Galería - Salón / Canocanela Arquitectura. Image © Oscar Hernández

Casa AGR / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior

AGR House / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image © Oscar Hernández
AGR House / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image © Oscar Hernández

Trojes House / Arkylab

Trojes House / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández
Trojes House / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

TCH House / Arkylab

Casa TCH / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández
Casa TCH / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

Colegio Nueva Era Álamo / HFS Arquitectos + MN Arquitectos

Colegio Nueva Era Álamo / HFS Arquitectos + MN Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández
Colegio Nueva Era Álamo / HFS Arquitectos + MN Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Casa B+G / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior

B+G House / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image © Oscar Hernández
B+G House / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image © Oscar Hernández

T02 / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior

T02 / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image © Oscar Hernández
T02 / ADI Arquitectura y Diseño Interior. Image © Oscar Hernández

Casa María / Arkylab

Casa María / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández
Casa María / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

La Tomatina House / Plastik Arquitectos

La Tomatina House / Plastik Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández
La Tomatina House / Plastik Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

C+G House / Plastik Arquitectos

C+G House / Plastik Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández
C+G House / Plastik Arquitectos. Image © Oscar Hernández

Borregos Stadium / Arkylab + Mauricio Ruiz

Borregos Stadium / Arkylab + Mauricio Ruiz. Image © Oscar Hernández
Borregos Stadium / Arkylab + Mauricio Ruiz. Image © Oscar Hernández

Xafix House / Arkylab

Xafix House / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández
Xafix House / Arkylab. Image © Oscar Hernández

Capilla los Fresnos / Grupo Spazio

Capilla los Fresnos / Grupo Spazio. Image © Oscar Hernández
Capilla los Fresnos / Grupo Spazio. Image © Oscar Hernández

Every two weeks, ArchDaily covers a different Mexican territory with the series Architecture in Mexico, in an effort to shift focus from the larger cities to smaller towns and regions throughout the country to highlight the traditions and innovations that make them stand out. Want to see your project featured or have an article published? Submit here.

