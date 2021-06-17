We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

JINS Sharestar Hakodate Shop / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

JINS Sharestar Hakodate Shop / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

© Tomoyuki Kusunose

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Store, Retail Interiors
Hakodate, Japan
  • Project Team:Zhiyan Wang, Kotaro Shimada
  • Construction:SPACE CO., LTD. (Interior); MURAYAMA INC.(pulp tray, basket)
  • Collaborators:Ryohin Keikaku Co.,Ltd. (steel unit shelf);
  • City:Hakodate
  • Country:Japan
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Text description provided by the architects. I routinely look for Konstantin Grcic-designed eyeglasses at JINS stores, and the moment I walk into any of the stores, I can tell if they have them or not.

© Tomoyuki Kusunose
Floor plan
Floor plan
© Tomoyuki Kusunose
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

The product layout at JINS is so easy to understand, and it makes sense for an eyewear store. But this time, since this JINS store is located on a floor mainly for a Muji store, our idea was to make a store where customers can circulate freely and enjoy looking for something, just like they usually do in a lifestyle store. In the new store, we used standard unit shelves from Muji.

© Tomoyuki Kusunose

By placing them randomly, and creating original items including displays, cabinets, mirrors, signs, and lighting that are attached to the shelves in a random fashion, we were able to create a store where people can enjoy looking for the unpredictable. In the JINS store at Loft that we designed, we used colorful sponges to display glasses.

© Tomoyuki Kusunose
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

This time, we used molded pulp trays made of a recyclable and environmentally friendly material to display glasses. They bring out the color of the material itself and are in line with Muji's aesthetics. We chose the material because it has a beautifully plain texture, and provides enough shock absorption to keep even eggs from cracking.

© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Project location

Address:24-1 Honchō, Hakodate, Hokkaido 040-0011, Japan

About this office
Schemata Architects
Office
Jo Nagasaka
Office

