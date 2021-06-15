The TUBON Showroom / Hinzstudio

+ 43

Showroom • Vietnam Architects: Hinzstudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 95 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Quang Dam

Architect In Charge: Phan Văn Trần Tuấn

Architects: HinzStudio

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This is a LacquerWare showroom in Binh Duong City _Vietnam. The old one used to have ancient tiled roofs covered with moss color for decades. The original goal set out by the design team was to preserve the roof and highlight its value against the background of a new "body".

The entire interior space is divided into 3 zones connected together by a solemn, soft arched passageway located at the inner core of the intersection of random and powerful blocks. All are sheltered by a roof system with traditional designs and moss roof tiles, but supported by a bearing system with modern structure by slender but sturdy steel bars. Strong contrast between the elements order and random, dignified and disruptive, traditional and modern,…. in a harmonious whole is the concept throughout this project.

The strong rise and enduring value of a traditional Vietnamese craft village in the modern context of society is the idea that Hinzstudio wants to convey through this project.