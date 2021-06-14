We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coliving
  4. Germany
  Qville Ecological Co-Housing / B-architecten

Qville Ecological Co-Housing / B-architecten

Qville Ecological Co-Housing / B-architecten

© Lucid

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Coliving
Essen, Germany
  • Architects: B-architecten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5966
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Lucid
  • Design Team:Christophe Combes, Evert Crols, Mira De Winne, Dirk Engelen, Jenne Gits, Sven Grooten, Inês Lourenço, Steven Stessens, Sietse Van Doorslaer, Brecht Van Duppen
  • Client :HEEM
  • City:Essen
  • Country:Germany
© Lucid
© Lucid

Text description provided by the architects. The former Quarantine stables, a listed monument in a natural and farmland area in Essen, were transformed into an ecological co-housing project. The original volumes of this historical site were restored, disappeared buildings rebuilt.

© Lucid
© Lucid
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Lucid
© Lucid

The 1,7 ha domain counts 44 near-zero energy housings such as 1 to 4 bedroom dwellings and intergenerational homes. The common areas hold an indoor swimming pool and a wellness area, a community center with flex job working areas and a roofed terrace with a swimming pond.

© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid
© Lucid

The inhabitants have access to car-sharing locations and solar energy charging stations. Several common bicycle sheds underline the traffic-free nature of this site. The commercial part at the front side of the site boasts a pub and B&B’s for tourists. At the entrance, there is an exposition area with information and more explanatory historical details about the site.

© Lucid
© Lucid

Project gallery

Project location

Essen, Germany

B-architecten
