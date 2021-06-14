Qville Ecological Co-Housing / B-architecten

+ 33

Coliving • Essen, Germany Architects: B-architecten

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5966 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Lucid

Design Team: Christophe Combes, Evert Crols, Mira De Winne, Dirk Engelen, Jenne Gits, Sven Grooten, Inês Lourenço, Steven Stessens, Sietse Van Doorslaer, Brecht Van Duppen

Client : HEEM

City: Essen

Country: Germany

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The former Quarantine stables, a listed monument in a natural and farmland area in Essen, were transformed into an ecological co-housing project. The original volumes of this historical site were restored, disappeared buildings rebuilt.

The 1,7 ha domain counts 44 near-zero energy housings such as 1 to 4 bedroom dwellings and intergenerational homes. The common areas hold an indoor swimming pool and a wellness area, a community center with flex job working areas and a roofed terrace with a swimming pond.

The inhabitants have access to car-sharing locations and solar energy charging stations. Several common bicycle sheds underline the traffic-free nature of this site. The commercial part at the front side of the site boasts a pub and B&B’s for tourists. At the entrance, there is an exposition area with information and more explanatory historical details about the site.