MARU。architecture Uenosakuragi Office / MARU。architecture

Offices • Taito City, Japan Architects: MARU。architecture

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 88 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2019

Photographs Photographs: Kai Nakamura

General Manager: Yohei Takano

Director: Sachiko Morita

Architects: MARU.architecture

City: Taito City

Country: Japan

Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation of a steel-framed building next to the Tokyo University of the Arts. We converted a small factory to our office. Four large sliding doors made of polycarbonate with wooden frames are installed inside the shutters, and they look like shoji screens.

These can be opened wide, and are simpler and more open than ordinary doors. The existing concrete floor with a drainage slope is left intact, and is connected to the street directly.

The interior walls are finished like exterior walls using roval paint. On the ceiling, the structural beams and wooden floor are exposed to provide a clue for hanging a hammock and so on.