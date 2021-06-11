We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  5. MARU。architecture Uenosakuragi Office / MARU。architecture

MARU。architecture Uenosakuragi Office / MARU。architecture

MARU。architecture Uenosakuragi Office / MARU。architecture

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Taito City, Japan
  • General Manager:Yohei Takano
  • Director:Sachiko Morita
  • Architects:MARU.architecture
  • City:Taito City
  • Country:Japan
© Kai Nakamura
Text description provided by the architects. This is a renovation of a steel-framed building next to the Tokyo University of the Arts. We converted a small factory to our office. Four large sliding doors made of polycarbonate with wooden frames are installed inside the shutters, and they look like shoji screens.

© Kai Nakamura
Plan
© Kai Nakamura
© Kai Nakamura
These can be opened wide, and are simpler and more open than ordinary doors. The existing concrete floor with a drainage slope is left intact, and is connected to the street directly.

© Kai Nakamura
The interior walls are finished like exterior walls using roval paint. On the ceiling, the structural beams and wooden floor are exposed to provide a clue for hanging a hammock and so on.

© Kai Nakamura
Project location

Address:1-chōme-4-5 Uenosakuragi, Taito City, Tokyo 110-0002, Japan

About this office
MARU。architecture
Office

Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesJapan
