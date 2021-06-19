Hotel Indigo Taipei / KRIS YAO | ARTECH

+ 16

Architect: Kris Yao

Inspection Architect: Kris Yao, Hua-Yi Chang

Project Principle: Albert Liu

Design Team: Yi-Lung Sung, Roy Sung, Chia-Ping Lin, Ray Chen, Chen-Chen Pang, Roger-Tu

Construction Inspection Team: Jun-Ren Chou, Alex Liu

Firm: KRIS YAO | ARTECH

Clients: Esse Commerce Development Inc.

Façade Consultants: maRco façade Studio

City: Zhongshan District

Country: Taiwan (ROC)

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Indigo Taipei is a hotel and retail complex located in Taipei’s newly developed commercial and business district in Dazhi. Hotel Indigo aims to become the new highlight landmark of the district. The design concept uses Dazhi’s local historical context, where the brick and tile industry and kilns once prospered.

Brick imagery is incorporated into the façade design, and hand-split tiles on the northern elevation represent the tactile quality of brick while aluminum panels convey the modern essence on the southern elevation. The use of different materials on the two main elevations articulates the continuity of the historical and the contemporary. The building’s layout is tailored to the irregular, fan-shaped site so as to align the hotel corridors in the best circulatory arrangement.

The arcing plan allows a flexible layout over the entire width of the site and creates wide-angle views from guest rooms. The design also makes the central plaza an urban node where people will be drawn in and gather. The building houses a boutique hotel of 149 rooms, and the podium is a retail space with a food court and restaurants.