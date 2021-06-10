Residential Building in Sadovye Kvartaly / SPEECH

+ 42

Apartments • Moskva, Russia Architects: SPEECH

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 15200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Dmitry Chebanenko

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Hagemeister Manufacturers:

Architects In Charge: Sergei Tchoban, Sergey Kuznetsov, Igor Chlenov

Client : INTECO

City: Moskva

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. Sadovye Kvartaly is a huge residential project with four city blocks standing around a recreated pond. A preserved brick manufacturing building suggested the principal material used in the construction of the new houses – brick. Realization of the project has involved several leading Moscow architecture firms, including SPEECH.

Our firm has designed a residential building with an original corrugated façade which is a modern interpretation of how to use traditional brick. The house is part of the development of block No. 3 and is connected to the two houses closest to it, built according to the projects of other bureaus, by a stylobate part.

The first two floors of the 13-storey residential building are occupied by a two-light entrance lobby, which is partially planned to be used as a multi-format public and cultural space (with the possibility of hosting temporary exhibitions and a library). The 11 upper floors are occupied by 86 apartments, each of which has received a two-way orientation.