World
Qianhai Floating City / People's Architecture Office

Qianhai Floating City / People's Architecture Office

Courtesy of People's Architecture Office© Chao ZhangCourtesy of People's Architecture Office© Chao Zhang+ 27

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Public Space, Installation
Shenzhen, China
  • Principal:Zhe He, James Shen, Feng Zang
  • Project Team:He Wang, Pengfei Gao, Zhenghua Li, Jiaqi Xu
  • The Client:2020 Qianhai Future Urbanism/Architecture Exhibition
  • Co Designer And Coordinator:Dongxiying Studio CCDI
  • City:Shenzhen
  • Country:China
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Text description provided by the architects. The Qianhai Floating City activates a barren site with the use of an open spatial framework. Conceived and realized during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time of heightened uncertainty, the project is an expression of how urban space can quickly adapt to changing needs.

© Chao Zhang
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
The project is a flexible framework comprised of rented scaffolding. This structural system can be easily constructed, altered, and disassembled without waste. 

Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Qianhai Floating City served as the "Instant City" section of the 2020 Qianhai Future Urbanism/Architecture Exhibition. This show explored new models for city planning based on public participation and bottom-up practices. Such approaches are in contrast to the top-down urban planning that is the convention in Shenzhen, where Qianhai is located.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
The design of the Qianhai Floating City was a collective effort and the result of discussions between exhibition participants. The structure hosted a range of shifting programs, including movie screenings, lectures, workshops, and other public events.

© Chao Zhang
© Chao Zhang
Visitors could traverse the Floating City’s colorful pathways to explore various embedded artwork. And guests were offered to encompass views of the city as they inhabited the three-dimensional grid.

© Chao Zhang
Project location

Address:Shenzhen, China

People's Architecture Office
SteelFabric

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitInstallationChina
深圳“前海城” / 众建筑

