ISSN 0719-8884

House by the Woods / Stanislav Fiala

House by the Woods / Stanislav Fiala

© Filip Šlapal© Filip Šlapal© Filip Šlapal© Filip Šlapal+ 27

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Czech Republic
  • Architects: FIALA + NEMEC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  335
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2019
  • Photographs Photographs:  Filip Šlapal
  • Lead Architect: Stanislav Fiala
  • Collaborators:Jiří Václavů, Jana Šťastná, Zuzana Boháčová
  • Designer:Roman Vejmelka
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

Text description provided by the architects. At the very end of a villa neighborhood, in an area where stand-alone villas turn into low apartment buildings, on uneven terrain, we have designed a round-shaped house with several garden levels. It is located on the edge of a steep slope that leads to the border of a slopy forest, which significantly affected the whole concept.

© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal
Section
Section
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

Part of the house is buried in the hill, which creates a nice garden on the first floor separated from the street by a palisade made of larch beams. This created a pattern of alternating between woods and openings into the garden, inspired the house’s façade, which is made of larch planks and mirroring bands.

© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal
Basement floor plan
Basement floor plan
© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

These mirror the surrounding greenery and draw in the garden and the adjacent forest. The view of the tall tree crowns then enhances the atmosphere inside the house.

© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

The house is surrounded by balconies and terraces that follow up on the topology of round shapes and also connect the outer world with the top floors. The roof terrace, which is above the tops of the trees, then provides panoramic views of the wider surroundings.

© Filip Šlapal
© Filip Šlapal

Cite: "House by the Woods / Stanislav Fiala" 12 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/963019/house-by-the-woods-stanislav-fiala> ISSN 0719-8884

