We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  5. Plain Ties / Matharoo Associates

Plain Ties / Matharoo Associates

Save this project
Plain Ties / Matharoo Associates

© Dinesh Mehta© Dinesh Mehta© Edmund Sumner© Dinesh Mehta+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses, House Interiors
Surat, India
  • Principal Architect:Komal Matharoo
  • Architectural Advisor:Gurjit Singh Matharoo
  • Plumbing Consultant:Bharat K Chauhan
  • General Contractor :Shah Constructions
  • City:Surat
  • Country:India
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

Text description provided by the architects. The site in the coastal city of Surat, is part of a quiet suburban gated community, albeit a unique one- being without intermediate compound walls. Barring the generous views to a large shared community garden on its South, the site is otherwise overlooked by high apartments and a neighboring house on its North and East sides - that intrude its privacy. Our intervention was to create a building that would turn its back to these neighboring buildings, and open towards the existing green - thereby magnifying the landscape manifold.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner
Save this picture!
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

Located in an area with black cotton soil, it was imperative to have deep foundations. This otherwise unused depth has been effectively converted into a basement to accommodate a range of functions including a clinic, meditation space, temple, gym, activity room and stores - besides staff areas. It considerably reduces the footprint and mass above the ground, to achieve a scale that is human.

Save this picture!
© Edmund Sumner
© Edmund Sumner

The center of the house is scooped out to cocoon the family living area. Animated by a skylight, the light changes through the day and across the seasons on the concentric concrete walls enclosing this core. The walls are positioned in arcs of varying radii, providing desired levels of enclosure. The epitome of this composition is the innermost wall, that can actually be moved - to either separate or connect the private and public zones that flank the core, and the inside to the nature outside - all at the same time.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Matharoo Associates
Courtesy of Matharoo Associates

All other areas of the house orbit around this core. The staircase along the curved wall leads up to the upper floors of the house and doubles up as an overlooking library. It connects directly to each of the sleeping areas above through its minimal landings - eliminating the need for passages. Spaces therefore had to be strategically distributed and volumes deliberately interlocked in tight scales - to tie the house together through this single staircase.

Save this picture!
Plans - Section - Elevations
Plans - Section - Elevations

The walls on the outside take the form of freestanding planes in concrete, tied together by thin horizontal weather shades. Hand laid terrazzo flooring is poured over the sills and lintels, and flows out over these projections - maintaining separation between concrete planes, and forming an additional tie from the inside of the house to the outside.

Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

Passages in the house are substituted by the core - that provides opportunity for communal collision - where the three generations of family members must find themselves by default. In a time when the age old tradition of joint family living is disintegrating, the house attempts to retain closely knit family ties.

Save this picture!
© Dinesh Mehta
© Dinesh Mehta

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Matharoo Associates
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsIndia
Cite: "Plain Ties / Matharoo Associates" 07 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962861/plain-ties-matharoo-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream