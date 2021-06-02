Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. France
  5. Villa Varoise / NADAAA

Villa Varoise / NADAAA

Save this project
Villa Varoise / NADAAA

© John Horner© John Horner© John Horner© John Horner+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
France
  • Design Principal:Nader Tehrani
  • Project Managers:Harry Lowd, RA; Lisa LaCharité
  • Project Team:Rawan Alsane, Tom Beresford, Craig Chapple, Katie Faulkner, Dan Gallagher, John Houser, Ellee Lee, Kevin Lee, Parke MacDowell, Ryan Murphy, Jonathan Palazzolo, Joana Rafael, Caitlin Scott, Tim Wong
  • Associate Architect & Interior Design:BIDARD & RAISSI
  • Furniture Consultants:CORSO EUROPA
  • Home Automation:LIVEWIRE
  • Garden:ATRIUM & ARHAMI
  • Mechanical Electrical Engineers:TPFI
  • General Contractor :MAURO
  • Landscape Architect:Jean Mus
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

Text description provided by the architects. In the South of France, sited on a hill of olive trees, pinus pinea, and a vineyard, a family retreat was designed with a mission of maintaining the vitality of the site. An agricultural plot, the family’s mission was to cultivate the landscape as part of their stewardship.

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner
Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

The house also needed to respect strict zoning guidelines for regional vernacular materials and construction processes, while leveraging the sloping terrain. This resulted in the integration of landscape and house through the production of a monumental vaulted threshold to a central courtyard. 

Save this picture!
Upper level floor plan
Upper level floor plan
Save this picture!
Lower level floor plan
Lower level floor plan

For centuries, the enclosed courtyard has been overlaid on various geographic settings—each time transformed according to the climate, rituals, and construction practices of the place. A vehicle to capture the outdoors within the building, the courtyard is defined by its interiority.

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner
Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

The slipped court of this project provides simultaneous interiority and exteriority—protected as well as engaged. The resulting vault is a ruled surface that mediates between the geometry of a stair, the pool, and the living areas above. 

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner
Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

Structurally, the roof is a series of surface-active vaults that produce strong lateral stability. The slope of the vault maximizes the zoning envelope in order to bring in southern light.  Beneath the roof is the primary living, eating, and sleeping spaces. The lower wing is conceived as a street corridor, activated by a reading room and bedrooms that open directly onto the landscape.

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

Many of the living spaces of this house are outdoors, taking advantage of varying views, times of the day, and public vs. private moments. For this reason, the architecture of the house extends into the landscape, retains it, and frames spaces in between.

Save this picture!
© John Horner
© John Horner

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NADAAA
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Villa Varoise / NADAAA" 02 Jun 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962720/villa-varoise-nadaaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream