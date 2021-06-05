We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

House with Niches / RS + Robert Skitek

House with Niches / RS + Robert Skitek

© Tomasz Zakrzewski© Tomasz Zakrzewski© Tomasz Zakrzewski© Tomasz Zakrzewski+ 44

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Strzelce Opolskie, Poland
  • Architects: RS+ Robert Skitek
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  485
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2018
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tomasz Zakrzewski
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Allplan, Reynaers, Wienenberger
  • Design Team:Robert Skitek, Jarosław Zieliński
  • Collaboration:Marcin Jamroż
  • Engineering:Marek Rewers
  • City:Strzelce Opolskie
  • Country:Poland
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Text description provided by the architects. The building was built on a fairly large, flat plot of land in yet undeveloped area. The neighborhood, however, becomes denser quickly.

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Section
Section
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
The composition of the building consists of several white, elongated boxes shifted against each other. They include not only rooms but also open voids. The resulting niches mostly finished with wood, create intimate, partially covered terraces. Thanks to this solution, it was possible to resign from external shading blinds, and rooms aren’t exposed to overheating during

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Ground floor plan
Ground floor plan
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
the summer thanks to recessed windows. In one of the niches, the entrance zone with a carport is hidden. The others accompany the living quarters. On the ground floor, they open up to the day zone, the office, and the senior room. Upstairs, they open up to the bedrooms and children’s rooms. Thanks to them, each resident has its own private, open, covered space, separated from the others.

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
The warm color of the wood emphasizes the niches and contrasts with the ascetic white of the building.

© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Project gallery

