Early Call for Entries: A' Design Awards & Competition 2021-2022

The 2021-2022 A' Design Awards are now open and accepting early entires. The A’ Design Award & Competition, which contributes to corporate reputation and brand image, will provide valuable feedback and experience to its contestants. The A’ Design Award winners proudly display their exclusive award trophies and design excellence certificates which grant them a prestigious level of exposure.
The global competition - which requires no entry fee or additional costs - encourages designers from every and any country to apply, with equal opportunities for all contestants.
With 100 categories, the A' Design Awards invites architects, industrial designers, UI/UX designers, and creatives in any field to enter their award-winning ideas.
Among these categories, sections related to the built environment include:
- Architecture, Building, and Structure Design
- Interior Space and Exhibition Design
- Building Materials
- Construction Components
- Structures & Systems
- Landscape Planning and Garden Design
- Urban Planning and Urban Design
- Engineering, Construction, and Infrastructure Design
The A’ Design Award also recognizes projects in broader categories, such as Good Industrial Design, Good Architecture Design, or Good Product Design.
Benefits of The A’ Design Award Include:
- The A' Design Award Trophy
- The annual yearbook
- A printed certificate in a metal frame
- The award winners manual
- A free gala-night invitation for two people to the award ceremony
- Free participation and space allocation in the winners' exhibition
- Free sales listing at SaloneDelDesigner, free utilization of DesignMediator services, inclusion in BuySellDesign Network, proof of creation service, free subscription to listof.net, free listing at DesignMegaStore
- Guaranteed publication through IDNN and DXGN Networks to 100+ magazines including Design Interviews & DM Design Magazine
- Press release preparation and distribution through DesignPRWire, publicity and visibility through DesignMedia communications
- Feedback, judging, and evaluation of entries by a respected jury panel
- Lifelong licensing of the award winners logo
- A2 poster design and printing for exhibition
- Inclusion in the World Design Rankings and translation of award-winning works to 20+ languages
Entries will be adjudicated by the A' Design Award's jury of hundreds of experts from around the globe including scholars, professionals, and media members. Unlike other awards, A’ Design uses a peer-review process with anonymous voting and evaluation of entries. Each jury member is required to sign a jury agreement and follow a code of conduct. In addition, jurors may not be employees of the participating companies, to avoid conflicts of interest. This jury process has been designed to lead to more fair and equitable decisions, with no single juror exercising undue influence on the results of the awards.
The deadline for early submission for the A' Design Award closes on June 30, 2021. You can submit your design, or find out more about the awards in multiple languages. After the winners are announced to the public on May 1st, 2022, a selection of architecture-related winners will be featured in a post on ArchDaily. See a selection of winners from previous years below.
Time Holiday Mobile Home / Chester Goh
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2021
The Rossmore Residential Multi-Unit / Artur Nesterenko and Amr Samaha
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2021
Cloud of Luster Wedding Chapel / Tetsuya Matsumoto
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2020
Coast Whale Chapel / Zhang Jinyu
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2019
Freebooter - Biophilic Architecture Residential / Giacomo Garziano
Gold A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018
Perception Cafe / Haejun Jung - Feelament
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2019
Jiangshan Fishing Village Renovation / Mix Architecture
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building & Structure Design 2018
Living The Noom Housing / Sanzpont
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Galaxy World Club House / Kris Lin
Platinum A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Shenzhen Transsion Holdings Office/ Aedas
Golden A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Big Aplysia Pavilion / Yue Fei Zheng
Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Xerolithi Residence / George Sinas
Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Soki Atami Hotel / UDS Ltd.
Silver A' Design Award in Architecture, Building and Structure Design 2020
Zhenlong Mansion Sales Office / YLH Design
Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Butchart Gardens Preschool Kindergarten / Creep Design
Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Golden Eagle G Nanjing Business Hotel / Yang Bangsheng
Golden A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
To Beauty Hospital / DeeSen
Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Daruma International Nursery / Moriyuki Ochiai Architects
Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Toronto Flagship Tea Shop / Studio Yimu
Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020
Furniture Pavilion S Showroom / Rooi Design and Research
Silver A' Design Award in Interior Space and Exhibition Design 2020