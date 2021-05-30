Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. La Galera House / CAVAA Arquitectes

La Galera House / CAVAA Arquitectes

Save this project
La Galera House / CAVAA Arquitectes

© Filippo Poli© Filippo Poli© Filippo Poli© Filippo Poli+ 21

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Restoration
Vilanova i la Geltrú, Spain
  • Architects: CAVAA Arquitectes
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  130
  • Photographs Photographs:  Filippo Poli
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Mosaics Planas, Adobe, Roca
  • Lead Architect: Oriol Vañó, Jordi Calbetó
  • Design Team:Federico Acetti, Laura Antolín, Laura Gutierrez
  • Clients:Santa Eulàlia 17 SL
  • City:Vilanova i la Geltrú
  • Country:Spain
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Text description provided by the architects. The building “La Galera” was built in 1865 and occupies a whole block of the Gumà building expansion in Vilanova i la Geltrú, the first major urban growth around the old town of the two original centres of the city.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
Sketch
Sketch
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Close to Plaça de la Vila and Rambla Principal, this unique building was promoted by Joan Samà. A rich Indian man in La Habana was able to accumulate an important property asset in Vilanova, like this housing block that is known to be the Civil Guard station for decades, but also for hosting other social headquarters and relevant cultural entities.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Regarding its architectural definition, this building has as its most peculiar feature that its interior load-bearing walls were executed as a sequence of arches on each of its three main floors. La Galera thus describes an absolutely atypical structural infrastructure for a multi-family residential building in the middle of the 19th century, where apart from a bearing perimeter façade, two longitudinal walls of three heights are constructed forming a large system of arches.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Our proposal has been based on making these walls composed of arches visible, turning them into the focus of the house, and adding them value as structural rhythm. The dwelling of an approximate surface of 125m2 had a distribution with multiple orthogonal partitions that hid any evidence that denoted the presence of the supporting arches.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
View
View
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

A radical change of organization has been the aim of the new distribution. The project places the kitchen at the entrance of the house and empties the thresholds of the arches to compose a new diaphanous space of living and kitchen and to blur the morphology of existing spaces.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Furthermore, the design is made up of furniture pieces at different points of the house. There is a repetitive formal and material language with the black furnishings, betting on generating a noticeable contrast with the existing, giving an ephemeral nature in front of the structural system.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli
Save this picture!
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Finally, the project has introduced a random geometry with a suspended ceiling frame that joins the different interventions. This frame tries to break the original rigidity of the orthogonal grid of the dividers and the sequence of arches. It is something more arbitrary and disruptive in a canonical framework.

Save this picture!
© Filippo Poli
© Filippo Poli

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
CAVAA Arquitectes
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRestorationSpain
Cite: "La Galera House / CAVAA Arquitectes" [Casa La Galera / CAVAA Arquitectes] 30 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962511/la-galera-house-cavaa-arquitectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream