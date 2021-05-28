Advertisement

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Restaurant
  4. United Kingdom
  5. Maido Sushi Restaurant / Child Studio

Maido Sushi Restaurant / Child Studio

Save this project
Maido Sushi Restaurant / Child Studio

© Felix Speller & Child Studio© Felix Speller & Child Studio© Felix Speller & Child Studio© Felix Speller & Child Studio+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
London, United Kingdom
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Felix Speller & Child Studio
© Felix Speller & Child Studio

Text description provided by the architects. British design duo Child Studio has transformed a disused London post office into a contemporary Japanese restaurant. Located in Saint John’s Wood district near the famed Abbey Road crossing, the late modernist building provided a rich source of inspiration for the designers. The interiors present a subtle blend of European and Japanese design influences. ‘Our aim was to rediscover and celebrate the unique history of this building and the neighbourhood’ - commented Alexy Kos and Che Huang, the founders of Child Studio. ‘The post office was built in the 1960s and our design pays tribute to London's modernist heritage of that era.

Save this picture!
© Felix Speller & Child Studio
© Felix Speller & Child Studio
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Felix Speller & Child Studio
© Felix Speller & Child Studio

The Japanese references are subtle and present themselves through the choice of materials, the play of geometric patterns, and the hand-crafted woodwork detailing’. The dialogue between the East and West continues with the curated selection of antique and contemporary furniture: the iconic moulded plywood armchairs designed by Norman Cherner in 1958 are paired with the cast aluminium stools by the celebrated Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa.

Save this picture!
© Felix Speller & Child Studio
© Felix Speller & Child Studio

The walls across the entire space are clad in dark cherry wood panelling with antique brass sconces by Stilnovo, the Italian pioneers of rationalist design. The shallow alcoves are decorated with large abstract paintings. Child Studio devised a suspended coffered ceiling in a soft blue hue, and the refined geometric pattern motif continues on the quarry tile flooring. The focal point of the space is the central island counter where the sushi master prepares and serves authentic Japanese dishes.

Save this picture!
© Felix Speller & Child Studio
© Felix Speller & Child Studio
Save this picture!
© Felix Speller & Child Studio
© Felix Speller & Child Studio

The reflective curved steel panelling of the bar is complemented by the sculptural table lamp ‘Pipistrello’ designed by Gae Aulenti in 1965. A large semicircular glass block partition subdivides the space into two, forming a quiet lounge at the back of the restaurant. The daylight filters through the textured glass, creating a calm and serene atmosphere. ‘The inspiration for this feature came from the facade of Saint John’s Wood Library, the next door building of the same era,’- explained Alexy and Che. ’It has a small and unassuming shopfront, but the library entrance is a beautiful combination of square glass blocks and dark wooden framework.’ Engaged with the local history and woven in the fabric of the neighbourhood, this restaurant demonstrates how a carefully researched and well-considered design can balance the contemporary sensibility with a touch of nostalgia.

Save this picture!
© Felix Speller & Child Studio
© Felix Speller & Child Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:London, United Kingdom

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Child Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Maido Sushi Restaurant / Child Studio" 28 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962464/maido-sushi-restaurant-child-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream