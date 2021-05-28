From Your Eyes to my Eyes: Selected Places by Aldo Amoretti

The Italian photgrapher, Aldo Amoretti created the initiative to invite people to share their favorite places around the world with the objective to go beyond his vision and give the chance to an audience to offer a different perspective of buildings and places.

After a couple of weeks of submissions, Aldo Amoretti pick his favorites.

"I am very happy with the result. I have arrived at places from 31 countries around the world. Beloved places, places lived, or simply places desired. Exchanges of impressions, words, messages were born from this schedule. I thank everyone who participated by telling me a story. All equally interesting in their differences and similarities. I found architectures, territories, landscapes that particularly struck me for the strength hidden behind the images."

Apparently simple architectures that hide great complexity such as the flooring of the Acropolis by Dimitris Pikionis, the expansion of the Abbey of San Benedetto in Vaals by Hans van der Laan and the entrance to the Risiera di San Sabba by Romano Boico in Trieste; unique landscapes with architectures that respect them such as the Scalesciani house in Sardinia by Alberto Pontis and the Comandante Ferraz Research Station at Estudio 41 in Antarctica; collective primary needs that build an illegal church in the informal settlements of Torre Mileto and the Calabrian cities such as Rosarno; places that have a hard time getting their voices out, such as the Ruderregattastrecke in Munich and the Olympic Village in Rome; small hidden gems that speak softly like Ottokahr Uhl's Peter Jordan Straße Chapel by in Vienna, Studio Gross's No. 3 shared house in Japan and Buchner Brundel's house in Mosogno; spaces full of indefinable energy such as the Lithica quarry in Menorca, the Woodland cemetery in Stockholm and the Eero Saarinen chapel at MIT.

The Selected Places

1 Expansion of the abbey of San Benedetto in Vaals by Hans van der Laan | Photo Fas Keuzenkamp - Jeroen Verrecht | Participant @n_carofiglio

2 Flooring of the Acropolis of Athens by Dimitris Pikionis | Participant @_l_vll_

3 Entrance to the Risiera di San Sabba in Trieste by Romano Boico | Participant @ceschia

4 Scalesciani House in Costa Paradiso, Sardinia by Alberto Pontis | Photo Alberto Pontis | Participant @gtsantilas

5 Ferraz Command Station in Antarctica by Estudio 41 | Photo Eron Costin | Participant @estudio41

6 Abusive church of the informal settlement of Torre Mileto | Photo by Massimiliano Cafagna | Participant @beppe.tup

7 City of Rosarno | Participant @cin_cinzia

8 Ruderregattastrecke in Munich by Michael Eberl | Participant Arch. Astrid Maria Rappel

9 Olympic Village in Rome by V. Cafiero, A. Libera, A. Luccichenti, V. Monaco and L. Moretti | Photo Stefania Carucci | Participant @stefania_carucci

10 Peter Jordan Straße Chapel in Vienna by Ottokahr Uhl | Photo Anselm Kranebitter Johanna Pils | Participant @anselm_kranebitter

© Anselm Kranebitter and Johanna Pils

11 Shared House # 3 in Japan by Studio Gross | Photo Studio Gross | Participant @studio_gross

12 House in Mosogno by Buchner Brundel | Photo Bruchner Brundel | Participant @magnetic.ground

13 Lithica Quarry in Menorca | Photo Marc Escudé | @marc_escude

14 Woodland Cemetery in Stockholm | Participant @pennylane207

15 MIT Chapel by Eero Saarinen | Participant @zack.harrison