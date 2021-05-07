Call for Submission: From Your Eyes to my Eyes

Save this picture! Mine Zinc Museum Norway - Architect Peter Zumthor - Photo Aldo Amoretti

Would you like to participate in the latest project by renowned photographer, Aldo Amoretti?

Places tell a lot about us, about our experiences. Share it with Aldo Amoretti, so you can tell a story together. If there is a piece of architecture that has particularly moved you, a place with a particular history or a landscape that deserves to be told, don't doubt to submit it to @aldoamoretti.

Aldo Amoretti, himself will choose one and come himself to visit and photograph it. The selected work will be widely published on Archdaily, Bauwelt, and The Tree Mag along with selected ones.

Please send all documentation (images, maps etc...) to: email info@aldoamoretti.com or Direct Message on Aldo Amoretti's Instagram, @aldoamoretti