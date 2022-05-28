Permanent Camping 2 / Casey Brown Architecture

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean amongst the lust green paddocks of Berry sit two tiny copper towers located on a gently rising hill. Designed to provide the essential requirements for shelter – a bed, a deck, a fireplace, and a bathroom. A retreat with everything you need, the demands of living distilled to the essentials.

The 3m x 3m floor plan allows for two people to co-exist in the same area without uncomfortably invading each other’s personal space. The living space at ground level includes facilities to cook, store things, and heat the cabin. The bed is accessed via a ladder on the second mezzanine level. The bathroom is a separate tower linked by a deck to the rear with its own water tank storing rainwater and a composting toilet.

A getaway, a permanent tent, a place to enjoy nature and live simply. Protected when not in use from the harsh elements by a fully enclosing copper skin only opened when in use. This ensures the finely crafted ironbark interior avoids the ravages of the Australian sun.

The structure is made from recycled ironbark, sourced from an unused wharf float. Three manual winches lift and lower the sides of the building creating an overhang to protect against the summer sun. Water is collected on the roofs, which fed the tank above the bathroom supplying water to the shower and kitchen. A potbelly wood-fired stove heats the cabin at night. Solar panels on the roof provide power for lighting. A ladder provides access to the roof and doubles as a lightning conductor.

Pre-fabricated by master craftsman, Jeffery Broadfield and the building team from Smith and Primmer in a barn on site. Permanent Camping 2 represents a highly refined continuation of the tradition of PC1 in Mudgee designed by Casey Brown and built by Jeffery Broadfield 12 years ago.

The cabin is accessible only by foot. It can be seen from a distance in the landscape presenting itself as a small sculpture. The function is only revealed on close inspection as the side panels open up and the service tower becomes obvious.

The building realises many dreams for the client, the architect, and the craftsmen. A collaboration relishing the process of making.