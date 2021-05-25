We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Japan
  5. House in Sumiregaoka / Design Associates Nakamura

House in Sumiregaoka / Design Associates Nakamura

Save this project
House in Sumiregaoka / Design Associates Nakamura

© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Kanagawa, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc

Text description provided by the architects. The roof is divided into small volumes that harmonize with the city. The slope direction of each roof is varied to create continuity with the cityscape.

Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc
Save this picture!
Plans
Plans
Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc
Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc

Galvalume was used as the exterior material. By doing so, we can enjoy the various textures and rhythms of wood and steel plates The deep eaves provide a sense of woodiness even outdoors.

Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc

By using a lot of wood for the interior materials and furniture, we were able to create a warm living space surrounded by wood.

Save this picture!
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc
© Keishin Horikoshi / SS Inc

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Design Associates Nakamura
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesJapan
Cite: "House in Sumiregaoka / Design Associates Nakamura" 25 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962193/house-in-sumiregaoka-design-associates-nakamura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream