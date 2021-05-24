Creamm / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

+ 14

Architect: Jo Nagasaka, Schemata Architects

Local Architect: TOPEC

City: Cheju

Country: South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The ARARIO Museum Tapdong Cinema is the first building ARARIO built in the Tapdong area in Jeju, Korea. It is a tall red building along a main street, making it a landmark of this area highly visible from afar.

During our first visit to the area, however, we felt uneasy to see so few people walking around. Also, there were not many people in this museum. In order to improve this situation, we made this cafe accessible from the museum so that it can be used as a museum cafe, and connected it to the city by making it open on the D&DEPARTMENT side.

By doing so, we hope to make the museum more approachable and encourage more people to visit the museum. We think this is particularly important, because it will eventually help people understand sincere intentions of ARARIO who strives to create positive changes in this area.