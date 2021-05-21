We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
  Portable Bike Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

Portable Bike Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

Portable Bike Store / Schemata Architects + Jo Nagasaka

Commercial Architecture, Retail
Jeju-si, South Korea
  Project Team:Ianis Combes
  City:Jeju-si
  Country:South Korea
© Ju Yeon Lee

Text description provided by the architects. As a program for tourists visiting Jeju to enjoy, we made a rental bike store and bike store on the ground floor. Considering the size of Jeju Island, cycling would be a good way to enjoy the island in combination with driving, so we decided to rent and sell only folding bikes at the store.

© Ju Yeon Lee
Plan
Plan
© Ju Yeon Lee

Since yoga and other sports-related workshops will be held occasionally, a vertically movable hanger rack system was installed so that bikes can be stored in the ceiling space and the entire space can be used for various purposes at all times. 

© Ju Yeon Lee

The hanger rack system can be used to hang clothes and other items as well as bikes, and visitors can freely touch and take a look at items hanging from it. 

© Ju Yeon Lee

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Tapdong-ro, Jeju-si, Jeju-do, South Korea

Schemata Architects
Jo Nagasaka
