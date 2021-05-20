We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  House of Light Voids / byrayboedi

House of Light Voids / byrayboedi

House of Light Voids / byrayboedi

Courtesy of Raymond Boedi

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Medan, Indonesia
  Architects: byrayboedi
  Area:  250
  Year:  2020
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Toto, Dekson, Elite
  Lead Architects: Raymond Boedi
  Contractor: Alfa Dinamika Imperium
  Drafter:Tomy Endriko
  City:Medan
  Country:Indonesia
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi

Text description provided by the architects. This residential project is located in Medan, Indonesia. The land itself is 150 m2 and the 3 storey house is 250 m2. It all starts from a simple line and altogether, they transform into varying sizes and shapes. With a hint of nature’s greatest source of life - light, they form a perfectly balanced architecture. The façade is a 3,8 meter high concrete wall, shielding the porch that are purposively hidden at first sight to trigger interests and curiosities.

Courtesy of Raymond Boedi
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi
Plans
Plans
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi

Thereafter, an extensive hallway follows along to lead the dwellers into different scenes of this house. Scenes where comfort and design work in conjunction. With some structural elements preserved, changes are required in order to evoke the sense of spaciousness inside the house.

Courtesy of Raymond Boedi
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi

Building leveling and glass skylights play a crucial part in creating the whole atmosphere of the house. The voids and the absence of solid floor slabs have resulted into a more optimized lightings. The floor slabs are altered into galvanized grating plates and thus natural lighting can be further emphasized, even helpful as the time indicator so that the dwellers can enjoy the passing of days and nights.

Courtesy of Raymond Boedi
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi
Elevation
Elevation
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi

The concretes, timbers, and the colors inside the house work harmoniously to create tranquility inside the space. Every characteristic of the materials makes the house as whole. Every drawn line is always connected just like the undisclosed connection between the house and its dwellers, always completing and protecting each other.

Courtesy of Raymond Boedi
Courtesy of Raymond Boedi

Project gallery

Cite: "House of Light Voids / byrayboedi" 20 May 2021. ArchDaily.

