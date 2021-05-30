Advertisement

World
White.ZS Lab / DOMANI

White.ZS Lab / DOMANI

© Vincent Wu

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Store, Retail Interiors
Guangzhou, China
  • Landscape Design:Ann Yu
  • Interior Design:Ann Yu
  • Cooperative Design:Sue Wang
  • Media Management:Lilian Li
  • The Client:ZS Lab
  • Contractor Installation Work:A&V
  • City:Guangzhou
  • Country:China
© Vincent Wu
© Vincent Wu

Text description provided by the architects. ZS is a new brand focusing on the pure white (black-grey) T-shirt and sweater category. At the product technology level, it was deep plow in fabric technology, pattern, sewing, and closing. This logic of product is of deep architecture, which naturally becomes our principle in the architectural space construction techniques of the project. In the design background of the above concepts, our technology focuses on pure rational physical construction such as rationalization of material organization and setting, function construction, optimization of spatial dynamic line, closure of materials and structure, passive energy conservation of buildings, etc.

While the architecture and interior space release the clear rational tension because of the expressed desire in the form of relief.

© Vincent Wu
© Vincent Wu

© Vincent Wu
© Vincent Wu

We prefer the most traditional building coating materials, as an unexpected choice, by applying texture coating and latex paint to form a complete space surface. We believe that the bones decide the detail, not the skin.

© Vincent Wu
© Vincent Wu

© Vincent Wu
© Vincent Wu

Ever since the beginning of the project, Party A and Party B would start the journey together: communicate with each other thoroughly to reach the bottom, offer the amount of controllable investment, carefully adjust the expected rate of return, rapidly reach the consensus on concepts, and promise to stand shoulder by shoulder in facing with the landing difficulties and risks. The mutual trust and honesty showed during the process could guarantee the truthful demonstration of the building's quality, as well as its style.

© Vincent Wu
© Vincent Wu
© Vincent Wu
© Vincent Wu

“Design with beauty, build in truth.”, AA School of Architecture’s motto resonates with the above concept. So does the Greek philosophy, as “Beauty is truth, truth is beauty.” Both sentences sound simple in nature, and honest like white color. 

© Vincent Wu
© Vincent Wu

Project location

Address:Guangzhou，China

DOMANI
GlassConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "White.ZS Lab / DOMANI" 30 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/962027/whits-lab-domani> ISSN 0719-8884

© Vincent Wu

白 · ZS Lab / 东仓建设

