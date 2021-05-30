White.ZS Lab / DOMANI

+ 24

Landscape Design: Ann Yu

Interior Design: Ann Yu

Cooperative Design: Sue Wang

Media Management: Lilian Li

The Client: ZS Lab

Contractor Installation Work: A&V

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. ZS is a new brand focusing on the pure white (black-grey) T-shirt and sweater category. At the product technology level, it was deep plow in fabric technology, pattern, sewing, and closing. This logic of product is of deep architecture, which naturally becomes our principle in the architectural space construction techniques of the project. In the design background of the above concepts, our technology focuses on pure rational physical construction such as rationalization of material organization and setting, function construction, optimization of spatial dynamic line, closure of materials and structure, passive energy conservation of buildings, etc.

While the architecture and interior space release the clear rational tension because of the expressed desire in the form of relief.

We prefer the most traditional building coating materials, as an unexpected choice, by applying texture coating and latex paint to form a complete space surface. We believe that the bones decide the detail, not the skin.

Ever since the beginning of the project, Party A and Party B would start the journey together: communicate with each other thoroughly to reach the bottom, offer the amount of controllable investment, carefully adjust the expected rate of return, rapidly reach the consensus on concepts, and promise to stand shoulder by shoulder in facing with the landing difficulties and risks. The mutual trust and honesty showed during the process could guarantee the truthful demonstration of the building's quality, as well as its style.

“Design with beauty, build in truth.”, AA School of Architecture’s motto resonates with the above concept. So does the Greek philosophy, as “Beauty is truth, truth is beauty.” Both sentences sound simple in nature, and honest like white color.