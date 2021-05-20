We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  Hill Country Wine Cave / Clayton Korte

Hill Country Wine Cave / Clayton Korte

Hill Country Wine Cave / Clayton Korte

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential Architecture
Johnson City, United States
  Principal Architects:Brian Korte FAIA, Camden Greenlee AIA, Josh Nieves, Brandon Tharp, Nicole Corwin
  • City:Johnson City
© Casey Dunn
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the eastern edge of the Texas Hill Country, this private wine cave serves as a destination along a secluded bend in the Blanco River. Excavated into the north face of a solid limestone hillside, this shotcrete-lined tube is protected on the East and West by tall oak and elm trees, allowing it to nearly disappear within the native landscape. The unassuming exterior entry court reveals a bit of mystery as it provides just a glimpse of what lies within.  Heavy limestone boulders, collected from the excavation, and lush vegetation further camouflage the entry as you descend into the mouth of the cave.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
A tasting lounge, bar, wine cellar, and restroom are all tucked into an 18’ tall x 70’ deep existing tunnel. The exterior opening of the cave is capped with a board-formed concrete portal that molds to the irregular surfaces of the limestone and structurally retains the mouth of the earth cut. The concrete is meant to patina naturally over time as native moss and ivy clings to the face and climbs onto the flanking limestone walls to further blend the headwall into its surroundings.

© Casey Dunn
© Casey Dunn
Once inside, a study of White Oak, both raw and ebonized, mixes with vertical grain Douglas fir to panel the walls and dropped ceilings as a warm contrast to more rugged concrete and stone that surrounds. Custom insulated and thermally broken steel and wood windows provide separation between the interior and exterior, as well as the entertaining lounge and the chilled cellar. Reclaimed cedar was salvaged and milled for live-edged countertop surfaces for the tasting bar and the floating restroom vanity.

Section
Plan
Sitting under the fully arched profile at the back of the cave, the private cellar is surrounded by casework providing storage for an ever-expanding private collection of +/-4,000 bottles.  This space is thermally controlled by the naturally colder subterranean temperatures with supplemental cooling to help maintain an optimal atmosphere of 55-60 degrees.

© Casey Dunn
Address:Texas Hill Country, United States

Clayton Korte
Cite: "Hill Country Wine Cave / Clayton Korte" 20 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961988/hill-country-wine-cave-clayton-korte> ISSN 0719-8884

