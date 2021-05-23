We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021

House CCB / Ralph Germann architectes

House CCB / Ralph Germann architectes

© Lionel Henriod

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses, Renovation
Switzerland
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

Text description provided by the architects. In the Swiss Alps, architect Ralph Germann turns a traditional barn into a luminous residence. Behind the monumental stone walls that have remained intact, he envisions a bright interior bathed in natural light.

© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

At first, the massive 1854 building impresses. It bears the marks of time: four generations have seen it evolved from hay barn to stable, and then to wine storage. In 1950, a wooden extension is added to the family property. As a new chapter opens, the owner and architect agree: the impressive stone facade has to be preserved.

© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

Highlighting the mineral character of the original construction, Ralph Germann plays with volumes, giving them a new perspective. In this stunning stone shell, he carefully places a wooden and glass cube and turns it into a contemporary living space. The breathtaking view on the freshly brushed timber frame confers to the interior a timeless atmosphere.

© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

From the entrance hall, a concrete staircase leads to the upper floor, with direct access to the main room and the terrace. In perfect balance between the two eras, the minimalist allure of the new construction enhances the raw aspect of the old building. Giving a new life to the place and the material, the architect uses the wooden boards of the old barn to design bespoke furniture for the kitchen and the bedroom. In one of the bookshelves, a movable panel unveils an opening between the living room and the bathroom to enjoy a relaxing bath with a view of the fireplace.

© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

Throughout the day and the year, natural light shapes the space according to the rhythm of nature. In addition to the original narrow windows of the barn, four loopholes are pierced in the roof in order to bring zenithal light in. The subtle light is thought down to the smallest detail. Even the setting sun is beautifully filtered by a carved shutter. “There is something musical. The light punctuates the space, vibrates in crescendo.", appreciates the owner.

© Lionel Henriod
© Lionel Henriod

Ralph Germann architectes
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSwitzerland
Cite: "House CCB / Ralph Germann architectes" 23 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961946/house-ccb-ralph-germann-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

