Casa WV / Cristián Romero Valente

¬The WV house is located on a gentle slope in the town of Los Molles, Chile. The volume of the house was worked horizontally and at the same time was rotated, in order to give all the spaces a leading view of the ocean and the Puquén biopark. The solid North East facade that faces the street was designed to provide privacy, while the other front allows to contemplate an open view, neat with large windows.

The construction was done through a platform that is raised with wooden piles in its search to favor the view of the sea. Great importance is given to natural light in its interior, a fundamental element that predominates in all of the venues, which are complemented by light courtyards. The program of the house is configured by a central common area: living room, kitchen, integrated into a wing made up of the main bedrooms. While the secondary bedrooms are located in the other wing. A wooden platform was used as a base for the construction of the interior, and metalcon for the walls and ceilings.

The latter were thermally insulated by means of an inner skin and externally clad with Sip panels. Thermal bridges were eliminated and a high-performance heat recovery ventilation system was incorporated: Zehnder. Quadroline metal panels were used for its exterior cladding, a flexible material for the design, which enhances the continuous and simple reading of the house.