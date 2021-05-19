We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Kaarlo Sarkian Katu Apartments / Playa Architects

Kaarlo Sarkian Katu Apartments / Playa Architects

© Tuomas Uusheimo© Tuomas Uusheimo© Tuomas Uusheimo© Tuomas Uusheimo+ 35

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments
Espoo, Finland
  • Architects: Playa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9760
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Tuomas Uusheimo
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: SV Element Oy
  • Lead Architects: Tuukka Vuori, Riikka Ylimäki, Veikko Ojanlatva
  • structural Engineer: SitoWise Oy
  • Assistant Designers:Lotta Skogström, Jaakko Heikkilä, Henna Miettinen
  • Sketch Phase:Timo Koskinen
  • Landscape Collaborator:Maisema-arkkitehdit Byman-Ruokonen
  • Concrete Construction:Betonipallas Oy
  • City:Espoo
  • Country:Finland
More SpecsLess Specs
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located in the new neighbourhood of Vermonnitty in Espoo, Finland. The building is low-cost state subsidized rental housing with a variety of different apartments. The building was the first built project in the neighbourhood and we wanted to give it a strong character.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
© Tuomas Uusheimo
Furthermore, the residential building is wedged between two large multi-storey car parks and thus most of the apartments open up to the courtyard. Communal space with two saunas is on the top floor as well as a communal roof terrace.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
The building is characterized by the red concrete façade and the rigorous grid of glazed balconies. Facade is of prefabricated red concrete elements with horizontal stripes of undulating exposed aggregate.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
© Tuomas Uusheimo
The entrances are highlighted by brushed aluminium panels. The concrete elements are developed particularly for this project with artist Pertti Kukkonen. The concrete’s red colour was chosen because it works well with standard grey cement and standard aggregate. The undulating surface was developed with several models and the final styrofoam formwork was custom made for this project.

© Tuomas Uusheimo
Project location

Address:Kaarlo Sarkian Katu, 02600 Espoo, Finland

About this office
Playa Architects
Office

