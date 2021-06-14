Hotel Complex Staridonye / Architectural Studio Chado

+ 28

Founding Partner / Senior Architect: Evgeny Zadorozhniy

City: Konstantinovsk

Country: Russia

Text description provided by the architects. Water, forest, stone, timber: a single-story dormitory in the forest is built in complete harmony with the natural landscape. Tranquil stone forms do not distract attention from nature, which is constantly in motion: a trembling of leaves, a flow of water, and a gentle breeze.

Through the huge panoramic windows, inserted directly into the stone walls, opens a peaceful view of the river. Each room has a natural extension – a terrace with a table and sofas, which connect the internal and external spaces.

The building is connected with the natural environment by the main construction material: a stone with an interesting texture, which was extracted in the quarry of the neighboring village.