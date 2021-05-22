Yanhai Hotel / AT DESIGN

+ 30

Main Case Design: Mo Shen, Qifan Lin

Construction Team: Zifan Zou

Brand Design: SPIRITLAKE

City: Xiamen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Tsan-tshù-uann is located in the southeast of Xiamen. It was originally a village near the sea and also known as the most literary fishing village. It integrates primitive natural scenery and humanities. The name of Yanhai Homestay comes from a homophonic location—the coast, where you can directly look at the sea and talk to the sea. Before the renovation, Yanhai was originally a villager’s house. The designer re-division of the area, with twelve rooms at the same time, there are also activities lawn, bonfire party area, restaurant, and starry swimming pool.

The designer transformed the building into a reef on the coast, applying the elements of the oblique section to every detail of the space. Breaking with the traditional square concept of architecture, the building can be integrated with nature on the basis of its functionality, which makes it unique. The public area is combined with the restaurant, and the panoramic view of the starry sky pool can be seen through the floor-to-ceiling glass.

The designer hopes that guests can jump directly into the water from the room and interact with the sea at all times. Therefore, a starry sky swimming pool was built between the two guest rooms, echoing the concept of "the sky and the sea". The characteristic fruits of the tropics are extracted, and the tones of the flesh and shell of the coconut are integrated into space. Beige paint and wood are used to match, presenting a bright and warm texture.

The structure of the parent-child room is different and full of fun. With slides and hollow walls, the whole space seems to be a world of play. At the same time, considering the practicality and aesthetics, the circular arc can maximize the safety of children when playing.

There are twelve guest rooms in Yanhai B&B, including seven suites and five LOFT parent-child rooms. The elements of the sea can be seen everywhere in the room, and space and nature coexist harmoniously. The guest rooms on the second floor are equipped with independent balconies. The light penetrating the seabed is the inspiration for the design. They use circular and long shapes as eaves respectively, allowing the sun to fill every corner of the space to the greatest extent. Walking up to the rooms on the third floor, you can see the sea view not far away. The background wall tilts into space like the inspiration of abstract waves, which are full of movement.