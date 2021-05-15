Kindergarten Enneberg / Architekt Andreas Gruber

+ 13

City: Mareo

Country: Italy

Text description provided by the architects. The project developed by architects > architektgruber.com < in cooperation with the educational staff, concerning the extension of the existing kindergarten. The focus was on a long-term concept, from the point of view of the future user. The purpose was to create child-friendly spaces, light-flooded, which allows kids to learn with playful games. The flexibility and livability of the classrooms, the scale, and proportions, as well as the accessibility, have a basic role in the project. The focus was also to create more sheltered and reserved places so-called "retreat places".

Thermal bricks, plaster, and natural wood surfaces were the main materials used. The pattern of the facade reflects the playful nature of the children. Moreover, the colorful concept gives the building a playful character. The different heights and distances of the windows focus on the surrounding alpine landscape.

The wide frames of the windows are thought of as part of the architectural concept. They characterize the rooms and they can be used as sitting places or play areas. In order to encourage the children's creativity, bespoke furniture was designed in collaboration with interior designers from > MarchGut <. These are special educational modules that can be moved freely around the rooms and satisfy the children's primary needs.

The educational modules are made of solid wood and the interior surfaces are covered with user-friendly surfaces, in their children can freely develop their senses and abilities.