We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. North Zone Silk Factory / OLI Architecture PLLC

North Zone Silk Factory / OLI Architecture PLLC

Save this project
North Zone Silk Factory / OLI Architecture PLLC

© Shen Zhonghai© Shen Zhonghai© Shen Zhonghai© Shen Zhonghai+ 34

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Gallery, Preservation Site, Restoration
Jiaxing, China
  • Architects: OLI Architecture PLLC
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2016
  • Photographs Photographs:  Shen Zhonghai
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, DURLUM, ERCO lighting, McNeel, WAC Lighting
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Shen Zhonghai
© Shen Zhonghai

Text description provided by the architects. The town of Wuzhen is famous for its traditional architectural heritage. However, before the advent of tourism, it was a quaint country town with some light industry, most notably a silk factory bordering the canal. Chen Xianghong, the developer of Wuzhen, fought the urban planning laws that mandated the removal of the buildings and secured the preservation of the factory as well as the underappreciated memory of its recent past. Built before the modernisation of China, the factory used construction techniques that saved on materials: elaborate concrete trusses carrying a traditional wooden roof frame. Each hall was built successively with its own structural system.

Save this picture!
© Shen Zhonghai
© Shen Zhonghai
Save this picture!
Plan - Site
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
© Shen Zhonghai
© Shen Zhonghai

The economical process also dictated the use of natural lighting, with incremental differences in each building. The ancillary new buildings by DCA extend this vocabulary in a contemporary fashion. The existing structures, adapted as galleries, were cleared of all additions and preserved in their raw state. The existing doors, windows, and skylights create cross views of the interior street, as well as a unique quality of light.

Save this picture!
© Shen Zhonghai
© Shen Zhonghai

Our goal was to use these existing features to create an open and interesting relationship with the outside. The spatial character of each hall emerges both from the relationship with the outside and from the craft of its construction. The resulting layer of context creates a network of possible installation strategies, in opposition to the neutral white box of current Chinese exhibition centres.

Save this picture!
© Shen Zhonghai
© Shen Zhonghai
Save this picture!
© Shen Zhonghai
© Shen Zhonghai

Thus, the original human qualities of the workspace were recovered and preserved with their transformation into a new home for the biennial Wuzhen Art Festival of contemporary art. The lighting design was developed to enhance this placemaking strategy. The exterior lighting underlines the building faces and traces the connecting lines between the halls. The interior lighting is based on a system of suspended channels that weaves through the roof trusses, providing the necessary flexible display lighting that does not impose itself on the architectural qualities of the places. Ai Wei Wei, Maya Lin, Studio Job, Florentin Hoffman, and Richard Deacon were among the thirty various international artists that displayed in the inaugural Art Festival.

Save this picture!
© Shen Zhonghai
© Shen Zhonghai

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Wuzhen, Tongxiang, Jiaxing, Zhejiang, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
OLI Architecture PLLC
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryPreservation SiteRefurbishmentRestorationChina
Cite: "North Zone Silk Factory / OLI Architecture PLLC" 11 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961439/north-zone-silk-factory-oli-architecture-pllc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream