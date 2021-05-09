We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
Offshore Borkum Apartments / Delugan Meissl Associated Architects

© Piet Niemann

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Residential
Germany
© Piet Niemann
© Piet Niemann

Text description provided by the architects. As part of the urban development of Borkum-Reede a series of compact and architecturally sophisticated residential units are being created in the northern part of the harbour for workers in the offshore sector.

Plan - Ground floor
© Piet Niemann
© Piet Niemann

The quarter, which includes staff accommodation, retail space and high-quality recreational areas, enjoys an exclusive location on the old naval harbour at the southern tip of the island and is making a key contribution to the revival of the area. In terms of its form, materiality and density, the design reflects on local tradition. Flood protection has been provided by gently modelling the terrain, an approach that goes hand in hand with the warm touch of the timber lamella and the familiar presence of exposed brick as main construction resources.

© Piet Niemann
© Piet Niemann

The generously laid out external areas empathise with the landscape of the surrounding dunes, above which the buildings appear to float.

© Piet Niemann
© Piet Niemann

The brick façades, with their inset block windows and applied loggias, shape the external appearance of the residential blocks while timber slats, which are positioned at rhythmic intervals along the loggias, structure the built volumes.

© Piet Niemann
© Piet Niemann

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Borkum, Germany

Delugan Meissl Associated Architects
WoodBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsBuildingsResidentialGermany
