  Pransa Commercial and Office Complex / DOT ARCHITECTS

Pransa Commercial and Office Complex / DOT ARCHITECTS

© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Office Buildings, Commercial Architecture
Tehran, Iran
  • Architects:Dot Architects, Arash Pirayesh, Mehran Haghbin
  • Project Manager:Mehdi Abdi, Hossein Mohammadnejad
  • Design Team:Mona Eqtesad, Sam Dashti, Amir Saman Delrooz, Behnaz Rafei, Alireza Rouhi, Faezeh Zahiroddin, Arian Karimzadeh, Touka Mahmoudian, Miro Nazarian, Fatemeh Nagahi, Mansour Naghdi, Naser Naghdi, Zahra Yousefi
  • Structural Engineer:Jalaleddin Sajadian
  • Mechanical Engineer:Hadi Minaei
  • Electrical Engineer:Hamed Nik Khou
  • Environmental Consultant:Ali Sarpoolaki
  • Presentation Team:Majid Heidari – Ehsan Oghlidos
  • Physical Model:Reza Habibi
  • Green Space Consultant:Omran Sanat Elahieh Company
  • Supervision:Dot Architects
  • City:Tehran
  • Country:Iran
© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio
© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio

Brief - After the fire in Tehran Grand Bazaar crystal sellers relocated to Sabounian Street, adjacent to Shoush Square. Due to the poor state of the historical fabric of this area, there was an urgent need for local regeneration. An initiative was for formed by local trade’s union to create a commercial centre. It aimed to concentrate local crystal sector under one umbrella and facilitate an organic long-term regeneration in the local vicinity.

© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio
© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio

Challenge - Currently supplies are distributed via docks and stations, chaotically spread across the streets or via small shopping malls without any form of amenity or services. On the other hand, relocation of the crystal sector to Shoush Square, brings more women and families to the local vicinity which currently suffers from lack of safety and security. Drastic safety improvements are vital in order in order to create a more inclusive neighbourhood in which local businesses can flourish.  

© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio
© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio
Ground Floor Plan
Ground Floor Plan

Project - Pransa Complex has been created as a response to this challenge. It aims to accommodate the local traders under a unified umbrella and to provide a safe environment for the visitors. It is the first seed of a long-term regeneration programme to help improve local economy and urban quality.

© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio
© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio

Pransa is a mixed use commercial-office complex, located on a 3600 square meter land, with an approximate gross area of 40,000 sqm. Architectural organisation of the project is inspired by that of the historical Iranian Bazzars. Iranian Bazzars are typically comprised of two main elements, “Raste” and “Timche”.  “Raste” is the main axial route connecting one end of the market to the other. “Timche” is a smaller, dead-end, alley that branches off from the main route. Utilising this organisation enables urban permeability and maximises flow of people into the complex. The building connects Moghariyan and Sabounian streets as the two main arteries on the east and west sides of the complex. Commercial units are located on the primary root (Raste) and the secondary branches (Timche). This layout enables inherent street-like organisation within the shopping mall. It allows for specialist sub-sector commercial units to be concentrated in smaller alleys and easy navigated by their address.

Section AA
Section AA

The central atrium, establishes visual connection between various levels while and directs natural light into the building.  Escalators and panoramic lifts, located in the central atrium, are used to connect different levels of the shopping mall while maintaining a maximum level of transparency and visual connection. Office spaces rise above the commercial unit in separate blocks which are connected via a perpendicular bridge. Their geometry and orientation strike a balance between natural light penetration and provision of urban views from inside the units.

© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio
© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio

Due to the lack of public space and social amenities, open spaces between the blocks have been designated to public and semi-public social spaces. These raised platforms provide panoramic urban views for general public and the building residents. Pransa complex consists of:

© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio
© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio

- 4 levels of underground parking with the capacity of more than 500 parking lots

- 280 commercial units, spread over three floors across lower ground to the second floor level

- Variety of restaurant on the third level

- 70 office units between level fourth to the eighth

- Building services have been concealed behind the building parapet on the roofscape. 

Diagram
Diagram

Pransa complex, inspired from the history of the region, is a precedents of the regeneration of the decayed urban fabric that aims to revitalise the local economy and improve safety and quality of its surrounding vicinity. 

© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio
© Mohammad Hassan Etefagh, Deed Studio

Project location

Address:Tehran Province, Tehran, Shoosh St, Iran

DOT ARCHITECTS
Cite: "Pransa Commercial and Office Complex / DOT ARCHITECTS" 08 May 2021. ArchDaily.

