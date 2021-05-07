We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Skatepark
  4. France
  5. Skatepark Continua / MBL architectes

Skatepark Continua / MBL architectes

Save this project
Skatepark Continua / MBL architectes
Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud

© Stéphane Ruchaud© Stéphane Ruchaud© Stéphane Ruchaud© Stéphane Ruchaud+ 31

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Skatepark
Boissy-le-Châtel, France
  • Associated Architect:Constructo, David Apheceix
  • Landscape Architect:Camille Fréchou
  • City:Boissy-le-Châtel
  • Country:France
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud

Text description provided by the architects. For 10 years now, MBL architectes has been working on the progressive transformation of a former industrial mill in Boissy-le-Châtel, France, into a contemporary art venue for Galleria Continua. Started in 2013, the project aims to maintain and preserve the industrial wasteland, typical of the site. Residues of fallen down constructions, underlined by the presence of horticultural plants and the development of wild endemic species, merge and grow alongside the diversity of industrial buildings.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud

The project for Skatepark Continua follows research conducted on the spaces produced by skate cultures, which resulted in a publication and an exhibition at Villa Noailles in Hyères, France, in 2016. This research helped us understand the structuring role that a skatepark can have in the development of a territory. Unlike what one could suppose of such specialized equipment, skateparks do trigger the gathering of a diverse population.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud
Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud

A meeting point for children and parents, a playground for the practice of all sorts of rolling sports, and a space for the most assiduous training of skateboarding, skateparks build temporary communities, as well as lasting friendships. Their ability to generate a form of “public life” made the construction of the skatepark on this site so relevant in the first place. It brought a new public to the premises of the gallery, not always familiar with contemporary art, and offered a gathering space to nearby residents.  

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud

The construction of Skatepark Continua explores the possibilities of wet concrete. On the site itself, metal frames were assembled and welded. Fresh concrete was sprayed directly onto metal reinforcement, then pulled and smoothed to the desired shapes before it set. Mainly empirical, the fabrication of the skatepark is largely due to the dexterity of the mason-skaters in charge of giving it shape. The construction site was conducted in the manner of a performance that celebrated the encounter of a project and a site.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud
Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud

While designing this project, a desire emerged to explore the fluidity characteristic to the first skateparks of the 1970s. In pre-digital times, the found or constructed forms of early skateparks prefigured the geometry that parametric architecture would manage to model and popularize at the beginning of our century. The project explores this prehistory, the empirical premises of non-standard architecture.

Save this picture!
© Stéphane Ruchaud
© Stéphane Ruchaud

Designed as a continuous strip, avoiding any rigid delineation, the skatepark is meant to be a structure for the landscape. Stretching along the old railway tracks that cross the industrial site, the skatepark is immersed in trees and bushes. It connects buildings on this distended territory. The curved lines of raw concrete subtly outline the shadows of lime trees, poplars, birches, and buddleias. Without any form of preconceptions about its design, the shape of the skatepark adapts to the specificities of the ground and the existing vegetation.

Save this picture!
© Yann Stofer
© Yann Stofer

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:77169 Boissy-le-Châtel, France

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
MBL architectes
Office

Product

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & TrainingskateparkFrance
Cite: "Skatepark Continua / MBL architectes" 07 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961252/skatepark-continua-mbl-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream