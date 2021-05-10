Remodeling of the Plaza de los Belgas / Contxto Arquitectura

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

World
© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz© Luis Díaz Díaz+ 22

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Square, Public Architecture, Restoration
Collado Villalba, Spain
  • Architects: Contxto Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12888
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  Luis Díaz Díaz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Adobe, Quadro (Outdoor pavements)
  • City:Collado Villalba
  • Country:Spain
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Text description provided by the architects. The square is located in the urban epicentre of Collado Villalba and it is pivotal for the public use of the municipality. However, it was a rigid space detached from its surroundings due to the road traffic circulation and the perimeter parking, as well as its lack of uses and its harsh design. The square was a mere asphalt terrace devoted to hosting the weekly market, containing almost no green or rest areas.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
The principal aim of the remodeling project of the square was to transform this urban void, which was isolated and not very permeable, into a freer, open and multifunctional space, where the citizen becomes the subject of the action.

Section
Section
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Elevation
This involves a process of humanisation of the place, in which the pedestrian is favoured over the car, and the paved surface is reduced in order to accommodate larger green areas. Such green areas are not conceived as a mere decorative element, but hold a direct relation with what has been built.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
Both the vegetation and the incorporation of new uses, such as the playground, the dry fountain, the rest areas, etc. are the premises around which this project revolves. To provide the open space with content and to encourage a welcoming feeling through the zoning is prioritised.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
© Luis Díaz Díaz
The limits are diluted in the new Plaza de los Belgas, giving way to transitional paths and spaces which uses are interrelated, in order to achieve the square's total integration into the urban and social context of Collado Villalba.

© Luis Díaz Díaz
Address:28400 Collado Villalba, Madrid, Spain

Contxto Arquitectura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignSquarePublic ArchitectureRefurbishmentRestorationSpain
Cite: "Remodeling of the Plaza de los Belgas / Contxto Arquitectura" [Remodelación de la Plaza de los Belgas / Contxto Arquitectura] 10 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961221/remodeling-of-the-plaza-de-los-belgas-contxto-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

