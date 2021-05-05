Residential & Commercial Building Renovation / Dannien Roller Architekten + Partner

+ 21

Site Management: M.A. Mirko Jakschic

Project Planning: M.A. Özlem Özkan

Collaborating Landscape Architects: Dagmar Hedder

Structural Engineer: Schneck-Schaal-Braun Ingenieurgesellschaft Bauen mbH

Surveying: Ingenieurbüro Helle GbR

City: Tübingen

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The neo-classical building conversion and extension blend into the historical context of the old town while retaining the autonomy of style.

The new building distinguishes itself from the old building with modern architecture language, yet forms a natural, integral part of the existing topography. Unfinished plaster matches the natural stone walls in the surrounding area.

The green roofscape contrasts with the sculptural building structure, respectfully embedded into the terraced slope of Schulberg.