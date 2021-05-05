Lazy Bear Pool House / BarlisWedlick

+ 25

Structural Engineer: Crawford & Associates Engineering

General Contractor: James Romanchuk & Son

MEP: Peterson Engineering Group

Passive House Consultant: Levy Parnership

City: Old Chatham

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. The 2,750 sq ft Lazy Bear Poolhouse by BarlisWedlick is located on a 115-acre estate in the Catskill Mountains. A modern twist on traditional rustic architecture, the pool house - which houses a 54-foot-long pool - is an extension of the property’s main house accessible by a passageway constructed partially underground.

Built with Passive House principles, the larger-than-life pool house features 18-foot-tall triple-glazed windows constructed along the pool’s west side to maximize sunlight. The underground passageway also allows an airtight entry, which creates an 88-degree indoor temperature all year round.

Ventilation from the ceiling prevents the glass from fogging up from the warm climate. BarlisWedlick intentionally designed the pool house in a different architectural style than the main house, noting that because of its unique size, a matching style would have compromised its proportions.

Over time, the agricultural-style structure with a standing-seam gabled roof and two-toned board-and-batten siding will appear to look ‘older’ than the main house. Four tree-trunk columns run the length of the pool anchoring the structure’s nature-centric look, while white birch logs cover the walls. A leaf-patterned Paul Frankl upholstered sofa and forest-inspired wallpaper further add to the building’s feel of tropical escapism.