We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. United States
  5. Turntable Pavilion / SLO Architecture

Turntable Pavilion / SLO Architecture

Save this project
Turntable Pavilion / SLO Architecture

© Andreas Symietz© Andreas Symietz© Andreas Symietz© Andreas Symietz+ 26

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Camden, United States
  • Principals:Amanda Schachter, Alexander Levi
  • Project Manager:Julia Beros
  • Team:Dugan Lunday
  • Local Artist Apprentices:Donald Williams, Adriana, Amador, Takiera, Brian Jackson
  • Fabricator:Rustfab
  • Structural Engineers:Keller Engineers
  • City:Camden
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Andreas Symietz
© Andreas Symietz

Text description provided by the architects. Legend tells that Harding and Son’s Windmill, operating during the 18th-century on a once-existing island between Camden and Philadelphia, is buried under Camden. During low tide, a sandbar from what is now Coopers Poynt Park formed a land passage directly to the island critical for transporting goods, helping first make Camden a vital hub. Camden abounds with lost history.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Symietz
© Andreas Symietz
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

RCA Victor recorded the 20th-century classical and jazz greats; many original pieces of vinyl in its Cooper Street warehouse were dumped at the shoreline in 1971, along with the building which housed them. With Turntable, the discarded is unearthed, reconsidered. At Coopers Poynt Park, a wind-powered beacon becomes a shoreline focal point. Using wind energy captured by thousands of cut two-liter soda bottles, a cylinder spins above a ring of scaffolding. Inside, a lightweight dome of discarded plastics, with oculus open to the sky, forms a space to contemplate the cycles of Camden’s history and potential energy ahead.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Symietz
© Andreas Symietz
Save this picture!
© Andreas Symietz
© Andreas Symietz

Turntable is part of A New View, which will transform six highly visible spaces along Camden’s public transportation corridors from eyesores used for illegal dumping into multi-purpose community forums. These converted spaces will host dynamic temporary art installations and creative programming that will provide a new view to the more than 65,000 people who travel through Camden daily and its 77,000 residents.

Save this picture!
© Andreas Symietz
© Andreas Symietz
Save this picture!
© Andreas Symietz
© Andreas Symietz

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Cooper's Poynt Park, 801-811 Delaware Ave, Camden, NJ 08102, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SLO Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionUnited States
Cite: "Turntable Pavilion / SLO Architecture" 04 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/961106/turntable-pavilion-slo-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream