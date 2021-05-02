We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cabins & Lodges
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Transformation House / Lautenbag Architectuur + De Stadsmeubelmaker

Transformation House / Lautenbag Architectuur + De Stadsmeubelmaker

Save this project
Transformation House / Lautenbag Architectuur + De Stadsmeubelmaker

© Bas Gijselhart© Bas Gijselhart© Bas Gijselhart© Bas Gijselhart+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cabins & Lodges
Wirdum, The Netherlands
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart

Text description provided by the architects. Just south of Wirdum is a striking transformer house. The transformer house was built in the 1920s in an expressionist architectural style. It was originally built to house the transformer that had to supply Wirdum and the surrounding area with power. The special details make this transformer house a unique building that is part of Dutch cultural heritage. Before we started working on it, it had been empty for more than 20 years and the former owner wanted to demolish the building. We have converted the building into a contemporary hiker's cabin with a magnificent view of the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart

Since the small internal floor plan did not provide enough space to comfortably accommodate the new function, we decided to expand the building. The large protruding masonry surfaces have been sawn on three sides. Three bay windows with fine detailing have been mounted against the building at the location of the newly created openings. Different materialization and detailing have been chosen to respect the existing building and to enhance it with contemporary elements.

Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart
Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart
Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart

This "explosion" of the transformer house creates space and light. Two elements were essential to make a new function possible. We have brought the inside out and the outside in. Literally, light, which is further enhanced by the use of light materials.

Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart
Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan
Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart

The bay windows consist of prefabricated floors and roofs with the construction of Cross Laminated Timber on steel beams. The end facade surfaces are filled in with hardened and insulated glass. These glass surfaces frame the landscape like paintings. The sides are covered with galvanized steel panels with slats, which refer to the cooling fins of a transformer. These slats direct the rainwater from the roof evenly to the earth via the sides. Ventilation is also provided on these closed sides.

Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart

The original tiled floor has been preserved as much as possible and is part of the simple materialization of the interior. The interior is regarded as one large wooden piece of furniture, with fine contemporary detailing. The existing wooden ceiling has been removed to make way for a mezzanine with space for a generous double bed. The chimney has a special role. Where it used to serve to get gases out of the building, it will now be provided with a glass cover to get a new function as a skylight.

Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart
Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart

With these subtle interventions, we have saved the characteristic transformer house from demolition and made it suitable for use again for the next 100 years by transforming it into a hiker's hut.

Save this picture!
© Bas Gijselhart
© Bas Gijselhart

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:9088 Wirdum, The Netherlands

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Lautenbag Architectuur
Office
De Stadsmeubelmaker
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesThe Netherlands
Cite: "Transformation House / Lautenbag Architectuur + De Stadsmeubelmaker" 02 May 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960971/transformation-house-lautenbag-architectuur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream