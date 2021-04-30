We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. China
  5. Xintiandi Atrium Renovation / AIM Architecture

Xintiandi Atrium Renovation / AIM Architecture

Save this project
Xintiandi Atrium Renovation / AIM Architecture

© Wen Studio© Wen Studio© Wen Studio© Wen Studio+ 10

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Renovation, Interior Design
Shanghai, China
  • Interior Designers: AIM Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs Photographs:  Wen Studio
  • Design Principals:Wendy Saunders，Vincent de Graaf
  • Project Manager:Cindy Xu
  • Project Architects:Davide Signorato
  • Interior Team:Mavis Li, Ning Cai
  • Ffe Team:Peichin Lee
  • Client:SHUI ON
  • City:Shanghai
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. With a rich history of Shikumens, elaborate gardens, and vibrant street life behind the glamour, no place captures Shanghai’s dual essence better than Xintiandi. It challenges the cookie-cutter mold by reimagining the romance of street life with a modern city context. But even upscale landmarks need updating, so when client Shui On decided to renovate the whole mall, we took the opportunity to have a space intervention.

Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Our task was to redesign the central atrium of Xintiandi Shanghai. How to create a lively indoor plaza able to interact with people, to make a ‘place’ more than just a shopping atrium?

Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Riffing from Xintiandi’s inherent hybrid design, we decided to bring the outdoors in. The first floor draws the outside with its outdoor paving and green seating islands. This flow strengthens the atrium and creates a more defined vertical space. A giant ‘trellis’ on the higher floors and public walkways overgrown with lush plants frames the atrium and focalizes the building. The vertical mullions also establish a rhythm, with the skin’s added complexity providing more depth of views.

Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Outdoor space flows through the building, with light and plants and trees. Seating islands offer the possibility to linger and enjoy the welcoming, hybrid space. Sixteen carefully arranged carpets help cultivate a cozy garden vibe.

Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio
Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

The atrium is no longer just a passage but a place, truly a ‘plaza,’ an immersive garden that blurs the line between indoor and outdoor; a beautiful, unexpected sanctuary at the heart of Xintiandi’s buzz.

Save this picture!
© Wen Studio
© Wen Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Shanghai, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
AIM Architecture
Office

Products

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignChina
Cite: "Xintiandi Atrium Renovation / AIM Architecture" 30 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960828/xintiandi-atrium-renovation-aim-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Wen Studio

上海新天地南里中庭改造 / AIM Architecture

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream