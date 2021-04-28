We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Shoreline Dwelling / Murdough Design Architects

Shoreline Dwelling / Murdough Design Architects

© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography

  Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
United States
  • Project Manager:Rob Potish
  • Design:Jenny Tjia
  • Drafting And Modeling:Ben Tulman
  • Landscape Architecture:Richardson & Associates Landscape Architects
  • Structural Engineering:RSE Associates Structural Engineers
  • Civil Engineering:David M. Dolan Associates
  • General Contractor:Denali Construction
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
Text description provided by the architects. This design is a modern interpretation of a traditional cabin: a simple but dynamic wood-clad box and sheltering roof with ample connection to the outdoors. A framework of “expanding” and “sheltering” spaces are choreographed in a sequence of episodes to ground and amplify the relationships and connections between the building and the landscape. With one’s movement through the cabin, multiple experiences of one’s place in the site are framed, unfolded and revealed. Materials and clean detailing support varied readings of interior / exterior conditions.

© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
Glazed fields and frames suggest different relationships to the forest, trees, lake, and sun beyond. The spatial expansion and contraction under the sloping roof and between/within loose volumes provide a dynamic and interiorized landscape that speaks to the natural one.

© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
Plan - First floor
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
The roof’s pressure holds a comforting space, cocoon-like in the bedrooms, but gives way in the upper hall as the floor changes to perforated steel and opens to the living area and lake below. The open riser stair extends vertically in a chasm that engages a stand of towering pines beyond. The exterior deck reaches towards the treed canopy, as well as into the interior living room.

© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
Materials occasionally give way to unconventional moments of understanding one’s place in the cabin/landscape such as the perforated metal catwalk that straddles to the exterior as a balcony – heightening one’s sense of elevation being “above” the site. Throughout each day, the house receives and holds light, reflected from the lake into the living areas.

© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
The wooden ceilings and spaces within are illuminated with dappled light, ever-changing with the weather, time, and season. The body and senses are engaged throughout the cabin and site in a narrative about one's time and place on this lakeside idyll, providing a tranquil respite from plugged-in city life.

© Chuck Choi Architectural Photography
Project gallery

About this office
Murdough Design Architects
Office

