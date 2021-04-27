We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2021 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.

We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Gallery
  4. China
  5. Yes Art Warehouse / Fununit Design

Yes Art Warehouse / Fununit Design

Save this project
Yes Art Warehouse / Fununit Design

© AOGVISION© AOGVISION© AOGVISION© AOGVISION+ 28

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Gallery, Renovation
Hangzhou, China
  • Architects: Fununit Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  106
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs Photographs:  AOGVISION
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: INNERFIX 奕赋筑造, Rivedil, 力诚照明, 西塔涂料
  • Main Case Design:Eason Zhu
  • Design Team:Rujia Chen, Anqi Lin
  • Construction Team:INNERFIX
  • City:Hangzhou
  • Country:China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION

Text description provided by the architects. Yes Art Warehouse is located in a small, detached villa in Hangzhou Fengshan Gleaning Creative Park, transformed into a more distinctive art studio based on what was originally an old factory building.

Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION

Brick, as a source of conception for architecture and interior, is integrated into the environment in the reconfiguration of form and phase, object and image. Parts of the building are painted white, and its exposed concrete structure infuses the studio with a soothing sense of simplicity; parts of the building use red brick elements to continue the original sense of expansive texture, preserving the roof and building contours as a material basis to continue the senses.

Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION
Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION

In the interior space, a large amount of white space creates a minimalist spatial surface that concentrates the aesthetics of the scene and amplifies the spatial story. The overall space is pure and tidy, reinforcing one's perception of spatial framework and order.

Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION

Continuing the element of multi-sided folding of the building, through the symmetry, folding, and penetration of metal materials, and the division of blue and white blocks to enclose different three-dimensional spaces, the interior and exterior spaces are connected, and the sense of three-dimensionality and power in the space is perfectly displayed.

Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION
Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION

The four-round glass windows, like the cockpit of a transparent spaceship, break through the viewer's restricted vision while maximizing the tension of its artistic expression.

Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION

A large amount of white space and interspersed blocks separate, transform and reorganize the whole space, allowing the building and the interior to grow freely and harmoniously, increasing the richness of the connection between the first and second floors, and at the same time achieving a spatial transition from convergence to dispersion.

Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION
Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION

The square geometry of the walls flows, combines, and extends in the space, reshaping the vitality of the space. The strict proportional control, in addition to outlining the basic properties of the space, presents the next perception after the vision.

Save this picture!
© AOGVISION
© AOGVISION

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Fununit Design
Office

Products

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitGalleryRefurbishmentRenovationChina
Cite: "Yes Art Warehouse / Fununit Design" 27 Apr 2021. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/960697/yes-art-warehouse-fununit-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream