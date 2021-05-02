We are currently in Beta version and updating this search on a regular basis. We’d love to hear your feedback here.

  5. Well Well Well Hotel Renovation / FON STUDIO

Well Well Well Hotel Renovation / FON STUDIO

Well Well Well Hotel Renovation / FON STUDIO

Courtesy of FON STUDIOCourtesy of FON STUDIOCourtesy of FON STUDIOCourtesy of FON STUDIO+ 26

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Hotels, Renovation, Hotels Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Interior Designers: FON STUDIO
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  800
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Design Team:Boan Jin, Hongzhen Li, Shuanghua Luo, Yuanyuan Song
  • The Client:ttg
  • Branding Design:ttg
  • City:Beijing
  • Country:China
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Text description provided by the architects. The life traces in the old city of Beijing, enable the deeply hidden hotel to show the unique spatial quality and continue to attract travelers from afar to stay and experience. Every time walking through the alleys, people could be attracted by different forms of old houses in courtyards of different sizes.

Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
The large courtyard reconstructed by the site selection of Sanhao Sanhao Hotel is not common in Hutong. Adequate height and orderly interior courtyard originally belong to a traditional inn space, decorated in every corner with the most popular Chinese elements. For the totality of the brands, we need to make new planning and appropriate updates, but of course, the urgent project cycle is also a challenge.

Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Axonometric drawing
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Initially, the original decoration was demolished. We were attracted by the sophisticated wooden roof structure of this old house, which increased the richness and visual characteristics of the space. 13 guest rooms are arranged in a compact layout, while the courtyard under the large roof becomes the core area for tourists to enter. A light staircase is placed in the relatively introverted area, allowing the newly added second floor to be more easily connected with the courtyard. Both floors have reserved public activity space for guests, and there are also small corners for communication and collision; reading, talking, and daze under the big roof become a part of the hotel.

Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Respond to the original structural proportions, the reinforced columns are connected with the roof beams homeopathically. All designs are developed under the structural logic of the original old building; the structure of the staircase naturally becomes a visual focus in the space, but its turning form and scale are still integrated into the overall atmosphere. In the way of atmosphere creation, the main visual color is the combination of logs and dark red under different gray textures. It also abstracts and organizes people's intuitive feelings in the alley, simple and delicate.

Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Visitors who are curious about the rich and complex hutong living space enter this place, to experience the thick texture to be deconstructed and reorganized in a smart way. Which is the origin that we and ttg partners have been adhering to since the beginning of the project. We believe that, from the alley to the courtyard, from the courtyard to the guest room, every walk and look are the traces of growth from this old house.

Courtesy of FON STUDIO
Project location

Address:Zhengjue Hutong, Dongcheng District, Beijing, China

FON STUDIO
Courtesy of FON STUDIO

三好三好酒店改造设计 / 未来以北工作室

